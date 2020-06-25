337 Dewane Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly

Lovely Fletcher Hills home! - Beautiful, bright, single family home in quiet Fletcher Hills neighborhood. Fresh paint, large windows, recent kitchen upgrades, stone fireplace, and a beautiful view from practically every room add comfort and luxury to this home. Large kitchen features marble countertops and stainless steel appliances including refrigerator, oven/range, microwave, and dishwasher. Enjoy the backyard oasis with sparkling pool, large covered patio with ceiling fan, and gorgeous panoramic view. The large 3 car garage with plentiful storage space, work bench, and full-size washer and dryer add to the convenience of this great home. Landscaping and pool maintenance are included. Conveniently located near freeways, shopping, and schools. To view this beautiful home, please call Fletcher Hills Properties at (619) 469-0186. Sorry, we do not accept smokers or pets and a 1-year lease is required.



(RLNE4820816)