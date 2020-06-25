All apartments in El Cajon
337 Dewane Drive
Last updated May 21 2019 at 10:35 AM

337 Dewane Drive

337 Dewane Drive · No Longer Available
Location

337 Dewane Drive, El Cajon, CA 92020

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
Lovely Fletcher Hills home! - Beautiful, bright, single family home in quiet Fletcher Hills neighborhood. Fresh paint, large windows, recent kitchen upgrades, stone fireplace, and a beautiful view from practically every room add comfort and luxury to this home. Large kitchen features marble countertops and stainless steel appliances including refrigerator, oven/range, microwave, and dishwasher. Enjoy the backyard oasis with sparkling pool, large covered patio with ceiling fan, and gorgeous panoramic view. The large 3 car garage with plentiful storage space, work bench, and full-size washer and dryer add to the convenience of this great home. Landscaping and pool maintenance are included. Conveniently located near freeways, shopping, and schools. To view this beautiful home, please call Fletcher Hills Properties at (619) 469-0186. Sorry, we do not accept smokers or pets and a 1-year lease is required.

(RLNE4820816)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 337 Dewane Drive have any available units?
337 Dewane Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in El Cajon, CA.
What amenities does 337 Dewane Drive have?
Some of 337 Dewane Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 337 Dewane Drive currently offering any rent specials?
337 Dewane Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 337 Dewane Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 337 Dewane Drive is pet friendly.
Does 337 Dewane Drive offer parking?
Yes, 337 Dewane Drive offers parking.
Does 337 Dewane Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 337 Dewane Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 337 Dewane Drive have a pool?
Yes, 337 Dewane Drive has a pool.
Does 337 Dewane Drive have accessible units?
No, 337 Dewane Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 337 Dewane Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 337 Dewane Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 337 Dewane Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 337 Dewane Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
