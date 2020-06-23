All apartments in El Cajon
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

308 Dorado Lane

308 Dorado Lane · No Longer Available
Location

308 Dorado Lane, El Cajon, CA 92019

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
air conditioning
carpet
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3 Bed/2 Bath Two Story Home on a cul-de-sac with large Bonus Room in El Cajon - Two story home on a cul-de-sac located in El Cajon. Within walking distance to local schools.

This home comes with wood, linoleum and carpet flooring. The kitchen has an electric stove and refrigerator, there is lots of counter top space and cabinet space for kitchen storage.

There is central air conditioning and forced heating. Home has a family room, all bedrooms are downstairs and there is a huge bonus room upstairs. The washer and dryer are in the home (as-is). Fenced backyard with mature fruit trees. Gardener service provided.

Rental insurance required upon move in. Trash Paid. Pet okay on approval with additional $250 deposit. Sorry No Smoking

1-Year Lease

PLEASE DO A NEIGHBORHOOD VISIT OF THE PROPERTY FIRST, to make sure the location suits your needs, THEN give us a call at (619) 464-6444 for an appointment to view the inside of the property.

Rental Requirements:
Income = 2 1/2 times the rental amount (must provide proof of income)
Credit = FICO scores 600+, no legal evictions (no exceptions)
Positive Rental References from current and previous landlords

Application Policy: We DO NOT accept/process applications and fees PRIOR to you viewing the property with one of our agents. Once you have personally viewed the property, each adult (18 yrs or older) who will be living at the property must submit a separate application. Failure to upload the required documents or payment will delay the application process.

Note: a separate application with electronic signature is required for each adult, age 18 or older.

Visit www.mtmrentals.com for a complete listing of available rentals

Information provided is deemed reliable, though not guaranteed.

(RLNE4701525)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 308 Dorado Lane have any available units?
308 Dorado Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in El Cajon, CA.
What amenities does 308 Dorado Lane have?
Some of 308 Dorado Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 308 Dorado Lane currently offering any rent specials?
308 Dorado Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 308 Dorado Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 308 Dorado Lane is pet friendly.
Does 308 Dorado Lane offer parking?
No, 308 Dorado Lane does not offer parking.
Does 308 Dorado Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 308 Dorado Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 308 Dorado Lane have a pool?
No, 308 Dorado Lane does not have a pool.
Does 308 Dorado Lane have accessible units?
No, 308 Dorado Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 308 Dorado Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 308 Dorado Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 308 Dorado Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 308 Dorado Lane has units with air conditioning.
