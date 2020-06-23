308 Dorado Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

3 Bed/2 Bath Two Story Home on a cul-de-sac with large Bonus Room in El Cajon - Two story home on a cul-de-sac located in El Cajon. Within walking distance to local schools.



This home comes with wood, linoleum and carpet flooring. The kitchen has an electric stove and refrigerator, there is lots of counter top space and cabinet space for kitchen storage.



There is central air conditioning and forced heating. Home has a family room, all bedrooms are downstairs and there is a huge bonus room upstairs. The washer and dryer are in the home (as-is). Fenced backyard with mature fruit trees. Gardener service provided.



Rental insurance required upon move in. Trash Paid. Pet okay on approval with additional $250 deposit. Sorry No Smoking



1-Year Lease



PLEASE DO A NEIGHBORHOOD VISIT OF THE PROPERTY FIRST, to make sure the location suits your needs, THEN give us a call at (619) 464-6444 for an appointment to view the inside of the property.



Rental Requirements:

Income = 2 1/2 times the rental amount (must provide proof of income)

Credit = FICO scores 600+, no legal evictions (no exceptions)

Positive Rental References from current and previous landlords



Application Policy: We DO NOT accept/process applications and fees PRIOR to you viewing the property with one of our agents. Once you have personally viewed the property, each adult (18 yrs or older) who will be living at the property must submit a separate application. Failure to upload the required documents or payment will delay the application process.



Note: a separate application with electronic signature is required for each adult, age 18 or older.



Information provided is deemed reliable, though not guaranteed.



