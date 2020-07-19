Amenities

268 S. Pierce Street Available 02/01/19 Spacious 2 Bedroom Condo Located Close to Freeway Access! - Two story, 2 bedroom/ 1.5 bath condo close to 8 freeway in El Cajon.



Located in the Grossmont Terrace HOA, this unit offers new paint and carpet throughout, along with new vinyl flooring in the kitchen.



Appliances included are refrigerator, stove/oven, and dishwasher. Large laundry room located inside the unit with hook ups. Ceiling fan in the dining area and a fireplace in the living room. Good size patio with storage unit.



No Pets Accepted. Includes a one car detached garage plus an additional covered parking space. Complex features automatic gate, pool, club house, and tennis court.



Owner pays for water, sewer, and trash. Tenant pays for gas, electricity, cable/wifi.



Application Requirements:

$42 Per Applicant over the age of 18

Credit Score of 680 or higher

No Evictions

No Bankruptcies

Income Requirement of $3,050 per month or higher

Income Verification (at least 2 months of paycheck stubs or last 2 years tax returns)

Employment Verification

Rental History Verification (at least 2 years)



Call to schedule a showing today!

Gold Key Property Management

(619) 356-1919



