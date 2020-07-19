All apartments in El Cajon
Find more places like 268 S. Pierce Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
El Cajon, CA
/
268 S. Pierce Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

268 S. Pierce Street

268 South Pierce Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
El Cajon
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

268 South Pierce Street, El Cajon, CA 92020

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
internet access
tennis court
268 S. Pierce Street Available 02/01/19 Spacious 2 Bedroom Condo Located Close to Freeway Access! - Two story, 2 bedroom/ 1.5 bath condo close to 8 freeway in El Cajon.

Located in the Grossmont Terrace HOA, this unit offers new paint and carpet throughout, along with new vinyl flooring in the kitchen.

Appliances included are refrigerator, stove/oven, and dishwasher. Large laundry room located inside the unit with hook ups. Ceiling fan in the dining area and a fireplace in the living room. Good size patio with storage unit.

No Pets Accepted. Includes a one car detached garage plus an additional covered parking space. Complex features automatic gate, pool, club house, and tennis court.

Owner pays for water, sewer, and trash. Tenant pays for gas, electricity, cable/wifi.

Application Requirements:
$42 Per Applicant over the age of 18
Credit Score of 680 or higher
No Evictions
No Bankruptcies
Income Requirement of $3,050 per month or higher
Income Verification (at least 2 months of paycheck stubs or last 2 years tax returns)
Employment Verification
Rental History Verification (at least 2 years)

Call to schedule a showing today!
Gold Key Property Management
(619) 356-1919

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2200738)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 268 S. Pierce Street have any available units?
268 S. Pierce Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in El Cajon, CA.
What amenities does 268 S. Pierce Street have?
Some of 268 S. Pierce Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 268 S. Pierce Street currently offering any rent specials?
268 S. Pierce Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 268 S. Pierce Street pet-friendly?
No, 268 S. Pierce Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in El Cajon.
Does 268 S. Pierce Street offer parking?
Yes, 268 S. Pierce Street offers parking.
Does 268 S. Pierce Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 268 S. Pierce Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 268 S. Pierce Street have a pool?
Yes, 268 S. Pierce Street has a pool.
Does 268 S. Pierce Street have accessible units?
No, 268 S. Pierce Street does not have accessible units.
Does 268 S. Pierce Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 268 S. Pierce Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 268 S. Pierce Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 268 S. Pierce Street has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Talavera Apartments
575 Graves Ave
El Cajon, CA 92020
Oak Tree
690 E Main St
El Cajon, CA 92021
The Woods Apartments
480 Jamacha Road
El Cajon, CA 92019
Ivanhoe Village
2675 Fletcher Pkwy
El Cajon, CA 92020
Summit Park
868 S Magnolia Ave
El Cajon, CA 92020

Similar Pages

El Cajon 1 BedroomsEl Cajon 2 Bedrooms
El Cajon Apartments with BalconiesEl Cajon Apartments with Parking
El Cajon Cheap Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAChula Vista, CAOceanside, CAEscondido, CAVista, CACarlsbad, CASan Marcos, CAMurrieta, CA
La Mesa, CATemecula, CAPoway, CASantee, CAEncinitas, CANational City, CASpring Valley, CALemon Grove, CA
Rancho San Diego, CARamona, CACoronado, CABostonia, CASolana Beach, CABonita, CARancho Santa Fe, CAFallbrook, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

Grossmont CollegeUniversity of California-San Diego
Cuyamaca CollegeSan Diego City College
Palomar College