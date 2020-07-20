All apartments in El Cajon
Last updated July 6 2019 at 10:22 AM

2168 Hills Lake Dr

2168 Hillslake Dr · No Longer Available
Location

2168 Hillslake Dr, El Cajon, CA 92020

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
alarm system
parking
garage
4 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Single Story Home in Fletcher Hills Highlands - Single Story Home in the Fletcher Hills Highlands neighborhood conveniently located close to the 125 freeway and Grossmont College.

Relax in the fenced backyard under the wood pergola while enjoying the well-manicured, drought-tolerant landscaping.

This home has both a living room with a gas fireplace and an informal family room next to the kitchen. The kitchen provides all the appliances, including a large side-by-side refrigerator, electric cook-top, double wall oven, dishwasher and microwave. There's plenty of room for storage in the kitchen cabinets as well as the built in china cabinet in the dining room.

Washer and Dryer hook-ups available. Tenants have the option of activating the alarm system for their use. Parking is allowed in the driveway or the 3-car garage (sorry, no boats or RV's allowed per HOA regulations).

Rental insurance is required upon move in. No Pets and No Smoking.

Lease

Please do not disturb current occupant

PLEASE DO A NEIGHBORHOOD VISIT OF THE PROPERTY FIRST, to make sure the location suits your needs, THEN give us a call at (619) 464-6444 for an appointment to view the inside of the property.

Rental Requirements:
Income = 2 1/2 times the rental amount (must provide proof of income)
Credit = FICO scores 600+, no legal evictions (no exceptions)
Positive Rental References from current and previous landlords

Application Policy: We DO NOT accept/process applications and fees PRIOR to you viewing the property with one of our agents. Once you have personally viewed the property, each adult (18 yrs or older) who will be living at the property must submit a separate application. Failure to upload the required documents or payment will delay the application process.

Visit www.mtmrentals.com for a complete listing of available rentals

Information provided is deemed reliable, though not guaranteed.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2429737)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2168 Hills Lake Dr have any available units?
2168 Hills Lake Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in El Cajon, CA.
What amenities does 2168 Hills Lake Dr have?
Some of 2168 Hills Lake Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2168 Hills Lake Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2168 Hills Lake Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2168 Hills Lake Dr pet-friendly?
No, 2168 Hills Lake Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in El Cajon.
Does 2168 Hills Lake Dr offer parking?
Yes, 2168 Hills Lake Dr offers parking.
Does 2168 Hills Lake Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2168 Hills Lake Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2168 Hills Lake Dr have a pool?
No, 2168 Hills Lake Dr does not have a pool.
Does 2168 Hills Lake Dr have accessible units?
No, 2168 Hills Lake Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2168 Hills Lake Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2168 Hills Lake Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 2168 Hills Lake Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 2168 Hills Lake Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
