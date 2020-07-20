2168 Hills Lake Dr

Amenities

4 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Single Story Home in Fletcher Hills Highlands - Single Story Home in the Fletcher Hills Highlands neighborhood conveniently located close to the 125 freeway and Grossmont College.



Relax in the fenced backyard under the wood pergola while enjoying the well-manicured, drought-tolerant landscaping.



This home has both a living room with a gas fireplace and an informal family room next to the kitchen. The kitchen provides all the appliances, including a large side-by-side refrigerator, electric cook-top, double wall oven, dishwasher and microwave. There's plenty of room for storage in the kitchen cabinets as well as the built in china cabinet in the dining room.



Washer and Dryer hook-ups available. Tenants have the option of activating the alarm system for their use. Parking is allowed in the driveway or the 3-car garage (sorry, no boats or RV's allowed per HOA regulations).



Rental insurance is required upon move in. No Pets and No Smoking.



Please do not disturb current occupant



PLEASE DO A NEIGHBORHOOD VISIT OF THE PROPERTY FIRST, to make sure the location suits your needs, THEN give us a call at (619) 464-6444 for an appointment to view the inside of the property.



Rental Requirements:

Income = 2 1/2 times the rental amount (must provide proof of income)

Credit = FICO scores 600+, no legal evictions (no exceptions)

Positive Rental References from current and previous landlords



Application Policy: We DO NOT accept/process applications and fees PRIOR to you viewing the property with one of our agents. Once you have personally viewed the property, each adult (18 yrs or older) who will be living at the property must submit a separate application. Failure to upload the required documents or payment will delay the application process.



