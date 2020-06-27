210 Chambers St Unit 21

Amenities

This 1 bedroom, second-story condo is conveniently located within walking distance to shopping, dining and entertainment in Downtown El Cajon. Enjoy trendy restaurants, live music, special events like car shows, holiday parades, carnivals and more!



This beautifully updated home includes wood-look tile floors in the kitchen and dining room, fresh paint, new carpet and crown molding. The kitchen boasts granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances including a dishwasher, refrigerator, stove and microwave range and opens up to the dining area and the living room with sliding glass doors leading to the large balcony. The home also features a huge walk-in closet in the bedroom, an in-unit laundry closet with stacked washer/dryer and central heat and a/c.



This sought-after, gated community includes a sparkling pool and spa, a BBQ area complete with picnic tables and pergola, a gym with updated equipment and TVs, and a large clubhouse complete with kitchen and lounge areas. The home comes with an assigned parking space.



Trash and HOA fees are paid for by Landlord.



Located at 210 Chambers Street, Unit 21, El Cajon, CA 92020



