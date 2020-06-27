All apartments in El Cajon
210 Chambers St Unit 21

Location

210 Chambers St, El Cajon, CA 92020
El Cajon

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
This 1 bedroom, second-story condo is conveniently located within walking distance to shopping, dining and entertainment in Downtown El Cajon. Enjoy trendy restaurants, live music, special events like car shows, holiday parades, carnivals and more!

This beautifully updated home includes wood-look tile floors in the kitchen and dining room, fresh paint, new carpet and crown molding. The kitchen boasts granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances including a dishwasher, refrigerator, stove and microwave range and opens up to the dining area and the living room with sliding glass doors leading to the large balcony. The home also features a huge walk-in closet in the bedroom, an in-unit laundry closet with stacked washer/dryer and central heat and a/c.

This sought-after, gated community includes a sparkling pool and spa, a BBQ area complete with picnic tables and pergola, a gym with updated equipment and TVs, and a large clubhouse complete with kitchen and lounge areas. The home comes with an assigned parking space.

Trash and HOA fees are paid for by Landlord.

Located at 210 Chambers Street, Unit 21, El Cajon, CA 92020

For additional information and to schedule a time to view the interior please call 619-741-6569 or email through this posting.

www.RealNetPM.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 210 Chambers St Unit 21 have any available units?
210 Chambers St Unit 21 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in El Cajon, CA.
What amenities does 210 Chambers St Unit 21 have?
Some of 210 Chambers St Unit 21's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 210 Chambers St Unit 21 currently offering any rent specials?
210 Chambers St Unit 21 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 210 Chambers St Unit 21 pet-friendly?
Yes, 210 Chambers St Unit 21 is pet friendly.
Does 210 Chambers St Unit 21 offer parking?
Yes, 210 Chambers St Unit 21 offers parking.
Does 210 Chambers St Unit 21 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 210 Chambers St Unit 21 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 210 Chambers St Unit 21 have a pool?
Yes, 210 Chambers St Unit 21 has a pool.
Does 210 Chambers St Unit 21 have accessible units?
No, 210 Chambers St Unit 21 does not have accessible units.
Does 210 Chambers St Unit 21 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 210 Chambers St Unit 21 has units with dishwashers.
Does 210 Chambers St Unit 21 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 210 Chambers St Unit 21 has units with air conditioning.
