Last updated November 1 2019 at 3:17 AM

1780 Burnet St

1780 Burnet Street · No Longer Available
Location

1780 Burnet Street, El Cajon, CA 92021
Bostonia

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
furnished
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful 3B/2BA House w/ vaulted ceiling, garage, & pool! - AVAILABLE NOW!!!

Beautiful 3B/2BA house available for lease in El Cajon featuring approximately 1,600 SF of living space over one spacious level. Home enters into a dining room/living room with charming windows and stunning dark wood-look laminate flooring. Family room also has dark wood-like laminate flooring, and boast vaulted ceilings, ample natural lights, ceiling fan, decorative fireplace, and two access doors to the backyard. Overlooking the family room is the large kitchen, which includes: a breakfast bar, tons of countertop space, and nice light wood-look flooring. Bedrooms include ceiling fan/lights. Master bathroom has a dual sink vanity, two large mirrors, and a stand up shower. Hallway has storage closet and guest bathroom which has a modern vanity and shower/tub combo. Home has a very large backyard that comes furnished with lounge chairs, and a swimming pool!

-SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Please call (619) 431-4827 or visit https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/goodlifepropertymanagement

SUMMARY RENTAL CRITERIA
-Each adult is required to complete a rental application and pay the $45 screening fee
-Applicants must make a minimum 2.5 times the monthly rent in gross income as a household
-We look for favorable credit history, good references, sufficient income, and the ability to move-in within 2 weeks of the available date
- A cosigner will be considered if applicant(s) falls short of 2.5 times the rent in income as a household. Cosigners need to complete a full application. Cosigners must have a 700+ FICO score and earn 2.5 times the rent in income themselves
-If approved, we require one full month's rent, plus deposit to move-in

If you are applying with a emotional support animal or service animal, we require that you complete an application to validate your service animal. The application fee will be refunded so long as the animal is verified through petscreening.com. Please use the following link https://goodlife.petscreening.com/

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS
- DEPOSIT: $2525
- WASHER/DRYER: included (in garage)
- POOL: Weekly Pool Cleaner included
- AIR CONDITIONING: Included
- PET RESTRICTIONS: Owner will consider two pets

If you are applying with a emotional support animal or service animal, we require that you complete an application to validate your service animal. The application fee will be refunded so long as the animal is verified through petscreening.com. Please use the following link https://goodlife.petscreening.com/

-PET RENT: We do charge a pet rent of $40 per pet.

-VIDEO TOUR: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DXQcD8FPwGE

HOW TO APPLY
1. View the property
2. Ensure that you have all the required documents and information needed (photo ID, proof of income)
3. Visit our website www.goodlifemgmt.com/properties find the property, and click "Apply Now"
4. Complete the online application form and attach the requested documents
5. Pay the application fee

MORE INFORMATION
- AREA INFORMATION: El Cajon
- FLOORING: Carpet, Laminate, Tile
- PARKING: Garage & Driveway
- PROPERTY TYPE: House
- UTILITIES INCLUDED: None. Tenant pays all utilities
- GARDENER INCLUDED: No
- YARD: Yes
- YEAR BUILT: 1962

APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES
- APPLICATION FEE: Non-Refundable $45/adult
- APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 2-3 business days
- LEASE LENGTH: 1 year
- SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: Over-the-counter microwave, backyard BBQ, and backyard furniture are "as is". Fireplace is decorative only. Water line to fridge is not connected so water dispenser and ice-maker do not work and are as-is. Tenant required to keep pool level full.
-PHOTOS: property photos where taken last year. New plank flooring in kitchen. Patio furniture is worn compared to photos.
- RENTER'S INSURANCE: Tenant must carry renter's insurance w/ minimum $100K liability

Good Life Property Management, Inc.
CalBRE #01929564

Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all.

*Good Life Property Management, Inc. adheres to all Fair Housing Laws*

(RLNE4340964)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1780 Burnet St have any available units?
1780 Burnet St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in El Cajon, CA.
What amenities does 1780 Burnet St have?
Some of 1780 Burnet St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1780 Burnet St currently offering any rent specials?
1780 Burnet St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1780 Burnet St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1780 Burnet St is pet friendly.
Does 1780 Burnet St offer parking?
Yes, 1780 Burnet St offers parking.
Does 1780 Burnet St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1780 Burnet St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1780 Burnet St have a pool?
Yes, 1780 Burnet St has a pool.
Does 1780 Burnet St have accessible units?
No, 1780 Burnet St does not have accessible units.
Does 1780 Burnet St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1780 Burnet St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1780 Burnet St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1780 Burnet St has units with air conditioning.
