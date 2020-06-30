Rent Calculator
1490 Naranca Ave
1490 Naranca Ave
1490 Naranca Avenue
Location
1490 Naranca Avenue, El Cajon, CA 92021
Amenities
dishwasher
parking
pool
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1490 Naranca Ave have any available units?
1490 Naranca Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
El Cajon, CA
.
What amenities does 1490 Naranca Ave have?
Some of 1490 Naranca Ave's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1490 Naranca Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1490 Naranca Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1490 Naranca Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1490 Naranca Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in El Cajon
.
Does 1490 Naranca Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1490 Naranca Ave offers parking.
Does 1490 Naranca Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1490 Naranca Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1490 Naranca Ave have a pool?
Yes, 1490 Naranca Ave has a pool.
Does 1490 Naranca Ave have accessible units?
No, 1490 Naranca Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1490 Naranca Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1490 Naranca Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 1490 Naranca Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 1490 Naranca Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
