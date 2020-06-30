All apartments in El Cajon
Find more places like 1490 Naranca Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
El Cajon, CA
/
1490 Naranca Ave
Last updated November 3 2019 at 7:40 AM

1490 Naranca Ave

1490 Naranca Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
El Cajon
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Cheap Places
See all

Location

1490 Naranca Avenue, El Cajon, CA 92021

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
pool
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1490 Naranca Ave have any available units?
1490 Naranca Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in El Cajon, CA.
What amenities does 1490 Naranca Ave have?
Some of 1490 Naranca Ave's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1490 Naranca Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1490 Naranca Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1490 Naranca Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1490 Naranca Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in El Cajon.
Does 1490 Naranca Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1490 Naranca Ave offers parking.
Does 1490 Naranca Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1490 Naranca Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1490 Naranca Ave have a pool?
Yes, 1490 Naranca Ave has a pool.
Does 1490 Naranca Ave have accessible units?
No, 1490 Naranca Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1490 Naranca Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1490 Naranca Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 1490 Naranca Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 1490 Naranca Ave does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Families 2019
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Monterey Apartments
1005 N Mollison Ave
El Cajon, CA 92021
Oak Tree
690 E Main St
El Cajon, CA 92021
Talavera Apartments
575 Graves Ave
El Cajon, CA 92020
Ivanhoe Village
2675 Fletcher Pkwy
El Cajon, CA 92020
Sunset Gardens
848 N Mollison Ave
El Cajon, CA 92021
Forest Park
1250 Petree St
El Cajon, CA 92020

Similar Pages

El Cajon 1 BedroomsEl Cajon 2 Bedrooms
El Cajon Apartments with BalconyEl Cajon Apartments with Parking
El Cajon Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAChula Vista, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CA
Murrieta, CATemecula, CAEncinitas, CAPoway, CASantee, CANational City, CASpring Valley, CALemon Grove, CA
Solana Beach, CACoronado, CAAlpine, CARancho San Diego, CARamona, CABostonia, CABonita, CARancho Santa Fe, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

Grossmont CollegeUniversity of California-San Diego
Cuyamaca CollegeSan Diego City College
Palomar College