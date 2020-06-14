All apartments in El Cajon
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:26 AM

1396 Hacienda Dr

1396 Hacienda Drive · (619) 464-6444
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1396 Hacienda Drive, El Cajon, CA 92020

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1396 Hacienda Dr · Avail. now

$2,800

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1747 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Single Story Home in San Diego - Spacious, Single Story Home in Fletcher Hills. Located within minutes to shopping, dining and freeways.

This home has carpet and tile flooring, the kitchen has stainless steel appliances, cabinets, granite counter tops, a gas stove, dishwasher, and garbage disposal.

The family room has a wood fireplace, and also heated by forced heating, plenty of windows to allow natural light and a nice breeze. There are washer and dryer hook-ups available. This home has low maintenance yards, the backyard is fenced and has a patio. Gardener service provided.

Parking available in the 2-Car Garage (attached) with additional off street parking space.Rental Insurance required upon move in. No Pets and No Smoking.

Lease

PLEASE DO A NEIGHBORHOOD VISIT OF THE PROPERTY FIRST, to make sure the location suits your needs, THEN give us a call at (619) 464-6444 for an appointment to view the inside of the property.

Rental Requirements:
Income = 2 1/2 times the rental amount (must provide proof of income)
Credit = FICO scores 600+, no legal evictions (no exceptions)
Positive Rental References from current and previous landlords

Application Policy: We DO NOT accept/process applications and fees PRIOR to you viewing the property with one of our agents. Once you have personally viewed the property, each adult (18 yrs or older) who will be living at the property must submit a separate application. Failure to upload the required documents or payment will delay the application process.

Visit www.mtmrentals.com for a complete listing of available rentals

Information provided is deemed reliable, though not guaranteed.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE1891917)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1396 Hacienda Dr have any available units?
1396 Hacienda Dr has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1396 Hacienda Dr have?
Some of 1396 Hacienda Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1396 Hacienda Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1396 Hacienda Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1396 Hacienda Dr pet-friendly?
No, 1396 Hacienda Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in El Cajon.
Does 1396 Hacienda Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1396 Hacienda Dr does offer parking.
Does 1396 Hacienda Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1396 Hacienda Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1396 Hacienda Dr have a pool?
No, 1396 Hacienda Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1396 Hacienda Dr have accessible units?
No, 1396 Hacienda Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1396 Hacienda Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1396 Hacienda Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 1396 Hacienda Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 1396 Hacienda Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
