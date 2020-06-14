1396 Hacienda Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters patio / balcony range w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Single Story Home in San Diego - Spacious, Single Story Home in Fletcher Hills. Located within minutes to shopping, dining and freeways.



This home has carpet and tile flooring, the kitchen has stainless steel appliances, cabinets, granite counter tops, a gas stove, dishwasher, and garbage disposal.



The family room has a wood fireplace, and also heated by forced heating, plenty of windows to allow natural light and a nice breeze. There are washer and dryer hook-ups available. This home has low maintenance yards, the backyard is fenced and has a patio. Gardener service provided.



Parking available in the 2-Car Garage (attached) with additional off street parking space.Rental Insurance required upon move in. No Pets and No Smoking.



PLEASE DO A NEIGHBORHOOD VISIT OF THE PROPERTY FIRST, to make sure the location suits your needs, THEN give us a call at (619) 464-6444 for an appointment to view the inside of the property.



Rental Requirements:

Income = 2 1/2 times the rental amount (must provide proof of income)

Credit = FICO scores 600+, no legal evictions (no exceptions)

Positive Rental References from current and previous landlords



Application Policy: We DO NOT accept/process applications and fees PRIOR to you viewing the property with one of our agents. Once you have personally viewed the property, each adult (18 yrs or older) who will be living at the property must submit a separate application. Failure to upload the required documents or payment will delay the application process.



No Pets Allowed



