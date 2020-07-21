All apartments in El Cajon
Find more places like 1386 E Madison Ave Unit 30.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
El Cajon, CA
/
1386 E Madison Ave Unit 30
Last updated August 29 2019 at 5:16 PM

1386 E Madison Ave Unit 30

1386 E Madison Ave E · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
El Cajon
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

1386 E Madison Ave E, El Cajon, CA 92021
El Cajon

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
pet friendly
1386 E Madison Ave Unit 30 Available 10/10/19 One Bedroom in La Quina Gardens of El Cajon! - Must see 1 bed/1 bath 564 sq. ft. condo I the gated community of La Quina Gardens! Updated throughout with laminate wood flooring and fresh paint. Plantation shutters for privacy and natural lighting. Kitchen with granite counters and appliances that include refrigerator, stove-oven, built-in microwave, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. Central A/C with Nest wireless control. Fenced in patio for privacy. Community pool and laundry facility. One assigned parking space. Will consider one small dog under 30 lbs. Water and trash included. This unit is a must see!!

DRE 01197438

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE2605587)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1386 E Madison Ave Unit 30 have any available units?
1386 E Madison Ave Unit 30 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in El Cajon, CA.
What amenities does 1386 E Madison Ave Unit 30 have?
Some of 1386 E Madison Ave Unit 30's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1386 E Madison Ave Unit 30 currently offering any rent specials?
1386 E Madison Ave Unit 30 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1386 E Madison Ave Unit 30 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1386 E Madison Ave Unit 30 is pet friendly.
Does 1386 E Madison Ave Unit 30 offer parking?
Yes, 1386 E Madison Ave Unit 30 offers parking.
Does 1386 E Madison Ave Unit 30 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1386 E Madison Ave Unit 30 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1386 E Madison Ave Unit 30 have a pool?
Yes, 1386 E Madison Ave Unit 30 has a pool.
Does 1386 E Madison Ave Unit 30 have accessible units?
No, 1386 E Madison Ave Unit 30 does not have accessible units.
Does 1386 E Madison Ave Unit 30 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1386 E Madison Ave Unit 30 has units with dishwashers.
Does 1386 E Madison Ave Unit 30 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1386 E Madison Ave Unit 30 has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Canyon Springs
2000 East Main Street
El Cajon, CA 92021
The Woods Apartments
480 Jamacha Road
El Cajon, CA 92019
Ivanhoe Village
2675 Fletcher Pkwy
El Cajon, CA 92020
Summit Park
868 S Magnolia Ave
El Cajon, CA 92020
Talavera Apartments
575 Graves Ave
El Cajon, CA 92020
Oak Tree
690 E Main St
El Cajon, CA 92021

Similar Pages

El Cajon 1 Bedroom ApartmentsEl Cajon 2 Bedroom Apartments
El Cajon Apartments with BalconiesEl Cajon Apartments with Parking
El Cajon Cheap Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAChula Vista, CAOceanside, CAEscondido, CAVista, CACarlsbad, CASan Marcos, CAMurrieta, CA
La Mesa, CATemecula, CAPoway, CASantee, CAEncinitas, CANational City, CASpring Valley, CALemon Grove, CA
Rancho San Diego, CARamona, CACoronado, CABostonia, CASolana Beach, CABonita, CARancho Santa Fe, CAFallbrook, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

Grossmont CollegeUniversity of California-San Diego
Cuyamaca CollegeSan Diego City College
Palomar College