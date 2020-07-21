Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool pet friendly

1386 E Madison Ave Unit 30 Available 10/10/19 One Bedroom in La Quina Gardens of El Cajon! - Must see 1 bed/1 bath 564 sq. ft. condo I the gated community of La Quina Gardens! Updated throughout with laminate wood flooring and fresh paint. Plantation shutters for privacy and natural lighting. Kitchen with granite counters and appliances that include refrigerator, stove-oven, built-in microwave, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. Central A/C with Nest wireless control. Fenced in patio for privacy. Community pool and laundry facility. One assigned parking space. Will consider one small dog under 30 lbs. Water and trash included. This unit is a must see!!



DRE 01197438



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE2605587)