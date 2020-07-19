1265 East Madison Avenue

Amenities

1265 Madison Ave - 4 bedroom 2.5 single family house on a huge lot! - Apps & Info Online WWW.SDPROPERTYMANAGER.COM



1265 E Madison Avenue El Cajon, CA 92021

4 Beds, 2.5 Baths

$2,550 per Month, $2,500 Deposit



4 bedroom 2.5 single-family house on a huge lot! New carpet, updated light fixtures, new paint, faux wood blinds through-out, open layout, includes appliances, huge master bedroom, mirrored closet doors, washer & dryer hook ups inside home, huge back and front yard fenced in, drive way parking for up to 4 cars!



Great Location just off 2nd Street (Freeway 8) within walking distance to TONS of shopping and Wells Park!



Lease: 1 year

Pets: Not Allowed

Parking: Spacious Drive Way, fits up to 4

Available: Soon

Contact Information: Text/Call Leasing Line 619-804-3325 or by appt w/ Chris 619-368-5146



www.sdpropertymanager.com

Cal BRE#01317589

Rental Rates and Terms Are Subject To Change Without Notice



