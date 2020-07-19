All apartments in El Cajon
Last updated December 4 2019 at 9:58 PM

1265 East Madison Avenue

1265 East Madison Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1265 East Madison Avenue, El Cajon, CA 92021
El Cajon

Amenities

w/d hookup
parking
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
1265 Madison Ave - 4 bedroom 2.5 single family house on a huge lot! - Apps & Info Online WWW.SDPROPERTYMANAGER.COM

1265 E Madison Avenue El Cajon, CA 92021
4 Beds, 2.5 Baths
$2,550 per Month, $2,500 Deposit

4 bedroom 2.5 single-family house on a huge lot! New carpet, updated light fixtures, new paint, faux wood blinds through-out, open layout, includes appliances, huge master bedroom, mirrored closet doors, washer & dryer hook ups inside home, huge back and front yard fenced in, drive way parking for up to 4 cars!

Great Location just off 2nd Street (Freeway 8) within walking distance to TONS of shopping and Wells Park!

Lease: 1 year
Pets: Not Allowed
Parking: Spacious Drive Way, fits up to 4
Available: Soon
Contact Information: Text/Call Leasing Line 619-804-3325 or by appt w/ Chris 619-368-5146

www.sdpropertymanager.com
Cal BRE#01317589
Rental Rates and Terms Are Subject To Change Without Notice

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5199529)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

