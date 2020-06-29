Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in El Cajon
Find more places like 1211 Marline Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
El Cajon, CA
/
1211 Marline Avenue
Last updated January 2 2020 at 10:07 PM
1 of 12
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1211 Marline Avenue
1211 Marline Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
El Cajon
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Location
1211 Marline Avenue, El Cajon, CA 92021
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful 3bd/1.5bth house. Washer and dryer included. Available 12/06/2019. Call ASAP before it goes. 619-730-9015
1211 Marlene Ave. El Cajon, CA 92021
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1211 Marline Avenue have any available units?
1211 Marline Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
El Cajon, CA
.
What amenities does 1211 Marline Avenue have?
Some of 1211 Marline Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1211 Marline Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1211 Marline Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1211 Marline Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1211 Marline Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1211 Marline Avenue offer parking?
No, 1211 Marline Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1211 Marline Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1211 Marline Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1211 Marline Avenue have a pool?
No, 1211 Marline Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1211 Marline Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1211 Marline Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1211 Marline Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1211 Marline Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1211 Marline Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1211 Marline Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Ivanhoe Village
2675 Fletcher Pkwy
El Cajon, CA 92020
Monterey Apartments
1005 N Mollison Ave
El Cajon, CA 92021
Talavera Apartments
575 Graves Ave
El Cajon, CA 92020
Oak Tree
690 E Main St
El Cajon, CA 92021
Forest Park
1250 Petree St
El Cajon, CA 92020
Similar Pages
El Cajon 1 Bedrooms
El Cajon 2 Bedrooms
El Cajon Apartments with Balcony
El Cajon Apartments with Parking
El Cajon Apartments with Pool
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
San Diego, CA
Chula Vista, CA
Escondido, CA
Oceanside, CA
Carlsbad, CA
Vista, CA
San Marcos, CA
La Mesa, CA
Murrieta, CA
Temecula, CA
Encinitas, CA
Poway, CA
Santee, CA
National City, CA
Spring Valley, CA
Lemon Grove, CA
Solana Beach, CA
Coronado, CA
Alpine, CA
Rancho San Diego, CA
Ramona, CA
Bostonia, CA
Bonita, CA
Rancho Santa Fe, CA
Apartments Near Colleges
Grossmont College
University of California-San Diego
Cuyamaca College
San Diego City College
Palomar College