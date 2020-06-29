All apartments in El Cajon
1211 Marline Avenue
1211 Marline Avenue

1211 Marline Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1211 Marline Avenue, El Cajon, CA 92021

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
range
oven
refrigerator
Beautiful 3bd/1.5bth house. Washer and dryer included. Available 12/06/2019. Call ASAP before it goes. 619-730-9015
1211 Marlene Ave. El Cajon, CA 92021

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1211 Marline Avenue have any available units?
1211 Marline Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in El Cajon, CA.
What amenities does 1211 Marline Avenue have?
Some of 1211 Marline Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1211 Marline Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1211 Marline Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1211 Marline Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1211 Marline Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1211 Marline Avenue offer parking?
No, 1211 Marline Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1211 Marline Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1211 Marline Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1211 Marline Avenue have a pool?
No, 1211 Marline Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1211 Marline Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1211 Marline Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1211 Marline Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1211 Marline Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1211 Marline Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1211 Marline Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
