121 Millar Ave

One bedroom One full bath unit is

Privately secluded.



You get 2 assigned parking spaces close to your front door.

Nice big fenced yard

Freshly painted

Ceramic tiles floors

Ceiling fan

Gas stove

Refrigerator

Double pan windows

New windows coverings

Location: Right by freeway 8



Rental Qualifications:



-All Residents over 18 years must apply and be approved

-Fico Score Minimum 600

-Income required of 2.5 times rent or $3,587 monthly

-Credit/background check



Utilities/Responsibilities:



-Deposit $1,300

-Water, sewer, trash and SDGE are included

-Residents are responsible to pay for cable and internet

-Pets are allowed with an increase deposit of $200 per pet (2 pet max)



