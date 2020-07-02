121 Millar Ave

Amenities
1 Bedroom 1 Bath Detatched Home With 2 Parking Spaces - View our properties at www.sdrentnow.com
You can apply online and pay online.
One bedroom One full bath unit is
Privately secluded.
You get 2 assigned parking spaces close to your front door.
Nice big fenced yard
Freshly painted
Ceramic tiles floors
Ceiling fan
Gas stove
Refrigerator
Double pan windows
New windows coverings
Location: Right by freeway 8
Rental Qualifications:
-All Residents over 18 years must apply and be approved
-Fico Score Minimum 600
-Income required of 2.5 times rent or $3,587 monthly
-Credit/background check
Utilities/Responsibilities:
-Deposit $1,300
-Water, sewer, trash and SDGE are included
-Residents are responsible to pay for cable and internet
-Pets are allowed with an increase deposit of $200 per pet (2 pet max)
***Please apply if you qualify***
Feel free to drive by and view the neighborhood and location.
We delete posts once rented.
(RLNE5173579)