All apartments in El Cajon
Find more places like 121 Millar Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
El Cajon, CA
/
121 Millar Ave
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:44 PM

121 Millar Ave

121 Millar Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
El Cajon
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Cheap Places
See all

Location

121 Millar Avenue, El Cajon, CA 92020
El Cajon

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
ceiling fan
internet access
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
1 Bedroom 1 Bath Detatched Home With 2 Parking Spaces - View our properties at www.sdrentnow.com

You can apply online and pay online.

One bedroom One full bath unit is
Privately secluded.

You get 2 assigned parking spaces close to your front door.
Nice big fenced yard
Freshly painted
Ceramic tiles floors
Ceiling fan
Gas stove
Refrigerator
Double pan windows
New windows coverings
Location: Right by freeway 8

Rental Qualifications:

-All Residents over 18 years must apply and be approved
-Fico Score Minimum 600
-Income required of 2.5 times rent or $3,587 monthly
-Credit/background check

Utilities/Responsibilities:

-Deposit $1,300
-Water, sewer, trash and SDGE are included
-Residents are responsible to pay for cable and internet
-Pets are allowed with an increase deposit of $200 per pet (2 pet max)

***Please apply if you qualify***

Feel free to drive by and view the neighborhood and location.

We delete posts once rented.

(RLNE5173579)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 121 Millar Ave have any available units?
121 Millar Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in El Cajon, CA.
What amenities does 121 Millar Ave have?
Some of 121 Millar Ave's amenities include pet friendly, parking, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 121 Millar Ave currently offering any rent specials?
121 Millar Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 121 Millar Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 121 Millar Ave is pet friendly.
Does 121 Millar Ave offer parking?
Yes, 121 Millar Ave offers parking.
Does 121 Millar Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 121 Millar Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 121 Millar Ave have a pool?
No, 121 Millar Ave does not have a pool.
Does 121 Millar Ave have accessible units?
No, 121 Millar Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 121 Millar Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 121 Millar Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 121 Millar Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 121 Millar Ave does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Monterey Apartments
1005 N Mollison Ave
El Cajon, CA 92021
Ivanhoe Village
2675 Fletcher Pkwy
El Cajon, CA 92020
The Woods Apartments
480 Jamacha Road
El Cajon, CA 92019
Oak Tree
690 E Main St
El Cajon, CA 92021
Talavera Apartments
575 Graves Ave
El Cajon, CA 92020

Similar Pages

El Cajon 1 BedroomsEl Cajon 2 Bedrooms
El Cajon Apartments with BalconyEl Cajon Apartments with Parking
El Cajon Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAChula Vista, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CA
Murrieta, CATemecula, CAEncinitas, CAPoway, CASantee, CANational City, CASpring Valley, CALemon Grove, CA
Solana Beach, CACoronado, CAAlpine, CARancho San Diego, CARamona, CABostonia, CABonita, CARancho Santa Fe, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

Grossmont CollegeUniversity of California-San Diego
Cuyamaca CollegeSan Diego City College
Palomar College