Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:08 AM

1166 Via Loma Vista

1166 Via Loma Vista · No Longer Available
Location

1166 Via Loma Vista, El Cajon, CA 92019

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
garage
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
1166 Via Loma Vista Available 06/01/20 2 Bed/2.5 Bath TOWNHOUSE w/2 Car Attached Garage - 1166 Via Loma Vista, is a beautiful, bright Condo situated in the charming Sunset Hills Terrace Community in El Cajon California. This 1,374 sqft floorplan features a Private Fenced Patio with a 2-Car Attached Garage and much more. It's an ideal location that places you within close proximity to nearby Restaurants, Shopping, Schools, Parks, Highway 8 access and more. It's distinctive floor plan accommodates any individual's lifestyle, offering quality, comfort and convenience in a quiet neighborhood at an affordable price.

RENTAL FEATURES:

- 2-Bedroom, 2-Bathroom, 1-Powder Room 1,374 sqft
- Private Porch at Entry
- Large Living Room with a Fireplace
- Central Heating & Air
- Kitchen has plenty of counter space and cabinetry, and an open bar into the dining area
- Kitchen includes Refrigerator, Stove/Oven, Microwave and Garbage Disposal
- Freshly painted throughout
- Double Paned Sound Cancelling Windows throughout
- Decorative Light fixtures throughout
- Carpeted Living Room, Dining Area, Stairs & Bedrooms
- Decorative Tile in Entry, Kitchen & Bathrooms
- Patio Access off Dining Area
- Private Fenced Patio with Access to Grounds
- Washer & Dryer Hookups in Garage
- Attached Two-Car Garage

COMMUNITY FEATURES:

- Pool
- Jacuzzi
- Pool House
- Landscape Maintenance

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3265750)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1166 Via Loma Vista have any available units?
1166 Via Loma Vista doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in El Cajon, CA.
What amenities does 1166 Via Loma Vista have?
Some of 1166 Via Loma Vista's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1166 Via Loma Vista currently offering any rent specials?
1166 Via Loma Vista is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1166 Via Loma Vista pet-friendly?
No, 1166 Via Loma Vista is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in El Cajon.
Does 1166 Via Loma Vista offer parking?
Yes, 1166 Via Loma Vista offers parking.
Does 1166 Via Loma Vista have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1166 Via Loma Vista does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1166 Via Loma Vista have a pool?
Yes, 1166 Via Loma Vista has a pool.
Does 1166 Via Loma Vista have accessible units?
No, 1166 Via Loma Vista does not have accessible units.
Does 1166 Via Loma Vista have units with dishwashers?
No, 1166 Via Loma Vista does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1166 Via Loma Vista have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1166 Via Loma Vista has units with air conditioning.

