Amenities
1166 Via Loma Vista Available 06/01/20 2 Bed/2.5 Bath TOWNHOUSE w/2 Car Attached Garage - 1166 Via Loma Vista, is a beautiful, bright Condo situated in the charming Sunset Hills Terrace Community in El Cajon California. This 1,374 sqft floorplan features a Private Fenced Patio with a 2-Car Attached Garage and much more. It's an ideal location that places you within close proximity to nearby Restaurants, Shopping, Schools, Parks, Highway 8 access and more. It's distinctive floor plan accommodates any individual's lifestyle, offering quality, comfort and convenience in a quiet neighborhood at an affordable price.
RENTAL FEATURES:
- 2-Bedroom, 2-Bathroom, 1-Powder Room 1,374 sqft
- Private Porch at Entry
- Large Living Room with a Fireplace
- Central Heating & Air
- Kitchen has plenty of counter space and cabinetry, and an open bar into the dining area
- Kitchen includes Refrigerator, Stove/Oven, Microwave and Garbage Disposal
- Freshly painted throughout
- Double Paned Sound Cancelling Windows throughout
- Decorative Light fixtures throughout
- Carpeted Living Room, Dining Area, Stairs & Bedrooms
- Decorative Tile in Entry, Kitchen & Bathrooms
- Patio Access off Dining Area
- Private Fenced Patio with Access to Grounds
- Washer & Dryer Hookups in Garage
- Attached Two-Car Garage
COMMUNITY FEATURES:
- Pool
- Jacuzzi
- Pool House
- Landscape Maintenance
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE3265750)