1166 Via Loma Vista Available 06/01/20 2 Bed/2.5 Bath TOWNHOUSE w/2 Car Attached Garage - 1166 Via Loma Vista, is a beautiful, bright Condo situated in the charming Sunset Hills Terrace Community in El Cajon California. This 1,374 sqft floorplan features a Private Fenced Patio with a 2-Car Attached Garage and much more. It's an ideal location that places you within close proximity to nearby Restaurants, Shopping, Schools, Parks, Highway 8 access and more. It's distinctive floor plan accommodates any individual's lifestyle, offering quality, comfort and convenience in a quiet neighborhood at an affordable price.



- 2-Bedroom, 2-Bathroom, 1-Powder Room 1,374 sqft

- Private Porch at Entry

- Large Living Room with a Fireplace

- Central Heating & Air

- Kitchen has plenty of counter space and cabinetry, and an open bar into the dining area

- Kitchen includes Refrigerator, Stove/Oven, Microwave and Garbage Disposal

- Freshly painted throughout

- Double Paned Sound Cancelling Windows throughout

- Decorative Light fixtures throughout

- Carpeted Living Room, Dining Area, Stairs & Bedrooms

- Decorative Tile in Entry, Kitchen & Bathrooms

- Patio Access off Dining Area

- Private Fenced Patio with Access to Grounds

- Washer & Dryer Hookups in Garage

- Attached Two-Car Garage



- Pool

- Jacuzzi

- Pool House

- Landscape Maintenance



No Pets Allowed



