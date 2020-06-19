1116 White Oak Court

Amenities
El Cajon Single Family House - Newer spacious cul-de-sac 4 bedroom/ 3.5 bath / 2 car garage 2600+ sq. ft. single family home. Beautiful, upgraded kitchen with Quartz counter tops. Large master bedroom , walk in closets on all bedrooms. Great location, close to shopping and freeways.
Apply today, this property will not last long. Applicants will be subject to a credit and criminal check for qualification purposes. Small pet considered. Please call our office, Rancho Mesa Properties, for any questions or to set up a showing time. 858-576-2176
(RLNE5765062)