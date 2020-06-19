All apartments in El Cajon
Find more places like 1116 White Oak Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
El Cajon, CA
/
1116 White Oak Court
Last updated May 14 2020 at 9:45 AM

1116 White Oak Court

1116 White Oak Ct · (858) 576-2176
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
El Cajon
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Cheap Places
See all

Location

1116 White Oak Ct, El Cajon, CA 92020

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 1116 White Oak Court · Avail. now

$3,000

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2607 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
El Cajon Single Family House - Newer spacious cul-de-sac 4 bedroom/ 3.5 bath / 2 car garage 2600+ sq. ft. single family home. Beautiful, upgraded kitchen with Quartz counter tops. Large master bedroom , walk in closets on all bedrooms. Great location, close to shopping and freeways.

Apply today, this property will not last long. Applicants will be subject to a credit and criminal check for qualification purposes. Small pet considered. Please call our office, Rancho Mesa Properties, for any questions or to set up a showing time. 858-576-2176

(RLNE5765062)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1116 White Oak Court have any available units?
1116 White Oak Court has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1116 White Oak Court have?
Some of 1116 White Oak Court's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1116 White Oak Court currently offering any rent specials?
1116 White Oak Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1116 White Oak Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 1116 White Oak Court is pet friendly.
Does 1116 White Oak Court offer parking?
Yes, 1116 White Oak Court does offer parking.
Does 1116 White Oak Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1116 White Oak Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1116 White Oak Court have a pool?
No, 1116 White Oak Court does not have a pool.
Does 1116 White Oak Court have accessible units?
No, 1116 White Oak Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1116 White Oak Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 1116 White Oak Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1116 White Oak Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 1116 White Oak Court does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1116 White Oak Court?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Ivanhoe Village
2675 Fletcher Pkwy
El Cajon, CA 92020
Oak Tree
690 E Main St
El Cajon, CA 92021
Forest Park
1250 Petree St
El Cajon, CA 92020
Camden Park
525 E Camden Ave
El Cajon, CA 92020
Monterey Apartments
1005 N Mollison Ave
El Cajon, CA 92021

Similar Pages

El Cajon 1 BedroomsEl Cajon 2 Bedrooms
El Cajon Apartments with BalconyEl Cajon Apartments with Parking
El Cajon Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAChula Vista, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CA
Murrieta, CATemecula, CAEncinitas, CAPoway, CASantee, CANational City, CASpring Valley, CALemon Grove, CA
Solana Beach, CACoronado, CAAlpine, CARancho San Diego, CARamona, CABostonia, CABonita, CARancho Santa Fe, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

Grossmont CollegeUniversity of California-San Diego
Cuyamaca CollegeSan Diego City College
Palomar College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity