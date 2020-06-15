14653 Meadowsweet Drive

Amenities

dishwasher garage gym pool table ice maker microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities gym parking pool table garage

Beautiful turn key property. This home features a chef's kitchen, large backyard, and 5 spacious bedrooms, and 4.5 bathrooms. There is one bedroom with private bathroom located downstairs, and 4 bedrooms upstairs. Two of the bedrooms upstairs are also shared as a jack and jill which makes it perfect for sharing! In addition, this gorgeous home also has a large bonus room/loft upstairs perfect for kids, or gatherings with friends and family and also features a pool table for tenants to use if wanted! Master suite is also very spacious and has a huge closet and bathroom. Home is walking distance from multiple parks, schools, malls, American Heroes 22 Acre Community Park, and the 15 freeway. The Property includes a complete gym located in the garage. PLEASE READ SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS.