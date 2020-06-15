14653 Meadowsweet Drive

Amenities
Beautiful turn key property. This home features a chef's kitchen, large backyard, and 5 spacious bedrooms, and 4.5 bathrooms. There is one bedroom with private bathroom located downstairs, and 4 bedrooms upstairs. Two of the bedrooms upstairs are also shared as a jack and jill which makes it perfect for sharing! In addition, this gorgeous home also has a large bonus room/loft upstairs perfect for kids, or gatherings with friends and family and also features a pool table for tenants to use if wanted! Master suite is also very spacious and has a huge closet and bathroom. Home is walking distance from multiple parks, schools, malls, American Heroes 22 Acre Community Park, and the 15 freeway. The Property includes a complete gym located in the garage. PLEASE READ SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS.