Eastvale, CA
14653 Meadowsweet Drive
Last updated June 12 2020 at 2:28 AM

14653 Meadowsweet Drive

14653 Meadowsweet Drive · (909) 275-1139
Location

14653 Meadowsweet Drive, Eastvale, CA 92880

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$3,200

5 Bed · 5 Bath · 3816 sqft

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
gym
pool table
ice maker
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool table
garage
Beautiful turn key property. This home features a chef's kitchen, large backyard, and 5 spacious bedrooms, and 4.5 bathrooms. There is one bedroom with private bathroom located downstairs, and 4 bedrooms upstairs. Two of the bedrooms upstairs are also shared as a jack and jill which makes it perfect for sharing! In addition, this gorgeous home also has a large bonus room/loft upstairs perfect for kids, or gatherings with friends and family and also features a pool table for tenants to use if wanted! Master suite is also very spacious and has a huge closet and bathroom. Home is walking distance from multiple parks, schools, malls, American Heroes 22 Acre Community Park, and the 15 freeway. The Property includes a complete gym located in the garage. PLEASE READ SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14653 Meadowsweet Drive have any available units?
14653 Meadowsweet Drive has a unit available for $3,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 14653 Meadowsweet Drive have?
Some of 14653 Meadowsweet Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14653 Meadowsweet Drive currently offering any rent specials?
14653 Meadowsweet Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14653 Meadowsweet Drive pet-friendly?
No, 14653 Meadowsweet Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Eastvale.
Does 14653 Meadowsweet Drive offer parking?
Yes, 14653 Meadowsweet Drive does offer parking.
Does 14653 Meadowsweet Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14653 Meadowsweet Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14653 Meadowsweet Drive have a pool?
No, 14653 Meadowsweet Drive does not have a pool.
Does 14653 Meadowsweet Drive have accessible units?
No, 14653 Meadowsweet Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 14653 Meadowsweet Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14653 Meadowsweet Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 14653 Meadowsweet Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 14653 Meadowsweet Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
