13531 Gold Creek

Great 5 Bedroom Home in Quiet Neighborhood. - FOR QUICK RESPONSE PLEASE EMAIL HOTTHMESPM@GMAIL.COM
Popular two-story floor plan with 5 bedrooms and 3.25 baths. Home is ready for a June move in. Granite counters in the kitchen, dark cabinetry, stainless steel appliances. This spacious and inviting floor plan is sure to fit your family's needs.…
If you have kids, they will be zoned to go to the following top-rated schools:
Eastvale Elementary
River Heights Intermediate School
Eleanor Roosevelt High School
This new 5 bedroom/ 3.25 bath home features:
* Grand two story home on large home sites
* Gourmet Kitchen with granite counter tops and Stainless Steel appliances
* Island for family gatherings
* California outdoor living covered patio opens into the dining room
* Three car garage
* Spacious Master Suite with elegant Master Bathroom and Closet
* Supersized walk-in closet
* Master Bath features dual separate sinks, soaking tub and separate shower
* Convenient upstairs laundry room
* Large open upstairs loft for family relaxation
UTILITIES PAID BY TENANT: Power, Cable, Phone, Water and Internet
No Smoking allowed in this property
Pets Allowed with restrictions and refundable pet deposit
FOR MORE INFORMATION CONTACT:
HOTT Homes Property Management (DRE Lic #01448692)
Agent: Monique H. Ott-Beacham
Email: hotthomespm@gmail.com EMAIL highly preferred
Phone: 909 296 5558
TO APPLY:
http://hotthomes.com
No Cats Allowed
