Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:02 AM

13531 Gold Creek

13531 Gold Creek Drive · (909) 296-5558
Location

13531 Gold Creek Drive, Eastvale, CA 92880

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

5 Bedrooms

Unit 13531 Gold Creek · Avail. now

$3,200

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 4 Bath · 4086 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
Great 5 Bedroom Home in Quiet Neighborhood. - FOR QUICK RESPONSE PLEASE EMAIL HOTTHMESPM@GMAIL.COM

Popular two-story floor plan with 5 bedrooms and 3.25 baths. Home is ready for a June move in. Granite counters in the kitchen, dark cabinetry, stainless steel appliances. This spacious and inviting floor plan is sure to fit your family's needs.…

If you have kids, they will be zoned to go to the following top-rated schools:
Eastvale Elementary
River Heights Intermediate School
Eleanor Roosevelt High School

This new 5 bedroom/ 3.25 bath home features:
* Grand two story home on large home sites
* Gourmet Kitchen with granite counter tops and Stainless Steel appliances
* Island for family gatherings
* California outdoor living covered patio opens into the dining room
* Three car garage
* Spacious Master Suite with elegant Master Bathroom and Closet
* Supersized walk-in closet
* Master Bath features dual separate sinks, soaking tub and separate shower
* Convenient upstairs laundry room
* Large open upstairs loft for family relaxation

UTILITIES PAID BY TENANT: Power, Cable, Phone, Water and Internet
No Smoking allowed in this property
Pets Allowed with restrictions and refundable pet deposit

FOR MORE INFORMATION CONTACT:
HOTT Homes Property Management (DRE Lic #01448692)
Agent: Monique H. Ott-Beacham
Email: hotthomespm@gmail.com EMAIL highly preferred
Phone: 909 296 5558

TO APPLY:
http://hotthomes.com

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5764314)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13531 Gold Creek have any available units?
13531 Gold Creek has a unit available for $3,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 13531 Gold Creek have?
Some of 13531 Gold Creek's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13531 Gold Creek currently offering any rent specials?
13531 Gold Creek isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13531 Gold Creek pet-friendly?
Yes, 13531 Gold Creek is pet friendly.
Does 13531 Gold Creek offer parking?
Yes, 13531 Gold Creek does offer parking.
Does 13531 Gold Creek have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13531 Gold Creek does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13531 Gold Creek have a pool?
No, 13531 Gold Creek does not have a pool.
Does 13531 Gold Creek have accessible units?
No, 13531 Gold Creek does not have accessible units.
Does 13531 Gold Creek have units with dishwashers?
No, 13531 Gold Creek does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13531 Gold Creek have units with air conditioning?
No, 13531 Gold Creek does not have units with air conditioning.
