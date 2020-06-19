13531 Gold Creek

Amenities

Great 5 Bedroom Home in Quiet Neighborhood. - FOR QUICK RESPONSE PLEASE EMAIL HOTTHMESPM@GMAIL.COM



Popular two-story floor plan with 5 bedrooms and 3.25 baths. Home is ready for a June move in. Granite counters in the kitchen, dark cabinetry, stainless steel appliances. This spacious and inviting floor plan is sure to fit your family's needs.…



If you have kids, they will be zoned to go to the following top-rated schools:

Eastvale Elementary

River Heights Intermediate School

Eleanor Roosevelt High School



This new 5 bedroom/ 3.25 bath home features:

* Grand two story home on large home sites

* Gourmet Kitchen with granite counter tops and Stainless Steel appliances

* Island for family gatherings

* California outdoor living covered patio opens into the dining room

* Three car garage

* Spacious Master Suite with elegant Master Bathroom and Closet

* Supersized walk-in closet

* Master Bath features dual separate sinks, soaking tub and separate shower

* Convenient upstairs laundry room

* Large open upstairs loft for family relaxation



UTILITIES PAID BY TENANT: Power, Cable, Phone, Water and Internet

No Smoking allowed in this property

Pets Allowed with restrictions and refundable pet deposit



FOR MORE INFORMATION CONTACT:

HOTT Homes Property Management (DRE Lic #01448692)

Agent: Monique H. Ott-Beacham

Email: hotthomespm@gmail.com EMAIL highly preferred

Phone: 909 296 5558



TO APPLY:

http://hotthomes.com



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5764314)