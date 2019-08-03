11643 Tidwell

Amenities

Large 3 Bedroom House Fullerton Shools - *********FOR RENT****************This spacious open floor plan home welcomes you into a living room with hardwood floors. The remodeled kitchen boasts quartz counter tops and newer cabinets it opens to a family room. Hardwood floors in all throughout kitchen, dining room, living room and family room. Newer dual pane windows throughout with custom plantation shutters. All bathrooms have upgraded vanity with quartz tops with upgraded flooring. Newer Air Conditioner system with Nest thermostat which can be controlled with your smart phone. The large back yard and good sized front yard featuring automatic sprinklers, 2 car garage with driveway for 2 additional parking spaces. House is located in Fullerton Union School District for high school. Elementary is Lowell Joint School District Whittier.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5027166)