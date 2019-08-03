All apartments in East Whittier
Find more places like 11643 Tidwell.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
East Whittier, CA
/
11643 Tidwell
Last updated August 3 2019 at 10:58 AM

11643 Tidwell

11643 Tidwell Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

11643 Tidwell Avenue, East Whittier, CA 90604
East La Mirada

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Large 3 Bedroom House Fullerton Shools - *********FOR RENT****************This spacious open floor plan home welcomes you into a living room with hardwood floors. The remodeled kitchen boasts quartz counter tops and newer cabinets it opens to a family room. Hardwood floors in all throughout kitchen, dining room, living room and family room. Newer dual pane windows throughout with custom plantation shutters. All bathrooms have upgraded vanity with quartz tops with upgraded flooring. Newer Air Conditioner system with Nest thermostat which can be controlled with your smart phone. The large back yard and good sized front yard featuring automatic sprinklers, 2 car garage with driveway for 2 additional parking spaces. House is located in Fullerton Union School District for high school. Elementary is Lowell Joint School District Whittier.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5027166)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11643 Tidwell have any available units?
11643 Tidwell doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in East Whittier, CA.
What amenities does 11643 Tidwell have?
Some of 11643 Tidwell's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11643 Tidwell currently offering any rent specials?
11643 Tidwell is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11643 Tidwell pet-friendly?
No, 11643 Tidwell is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in East Whittier.
Does 11643 Tidwell offer parking?
Yes, 11643 Tidwell offers parking.
Does 11643 Tidwell have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11643 Tidwell does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11643 Tidwell have a pool?
No, 11643 Tidwell does not have a pool.
Does 11643 Tidwell have accessible units?
No, 11643 Tidwell does not have accessible units.
Does 11643 Tidwell have units with dishwashers?
No, 11643 Tidwell does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11643 Tidwell have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 11643 Tidwell has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CARancho Cucamonga, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CA
Ontario, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CALa Habra, CAWhittier, CASouth Whittier, CALa Mirada, CABuena Park, CASanta Fe Springs, CA
Norwalk, CACerritos, CAPico Rivera, CAHacienda Heights, CARowland Heights, CABrea, CACypress, CALakewood, CAArtesia, CADowney, CAPlacentia, CALos Alamitos, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

Southern California University of Health SciencesCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine