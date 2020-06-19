All apartments in Dublin
Last updated May 18 2020 at 5:47 AM

3275 Dublin Blvd

3275 Dublin Boulevard · (925) 397-4200
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3275 Dublin Boulevard, Dublin, CA 94568
Dublin Ranch

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 418 · Avail. now

$2,600

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1298 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
hot tub
media room
Gail Boal - 925-577-5787 - Desirable top floor penthouse unit in the sought after The Terraces Community in Dublin! Great floor plan that features a split level inside unit- living, dining, kitchen upstairs including a 1/2 bath. Downstairs, 2 bed, 2 baths . living room includes a cozy fireplace and views of the hills! The kitchen has granite counter tops and beautiful cabinets. Large master suite with the bath featuring double sinks, spacious shower and a large walk-in closet! Second bedroom is great for use as a guest bedroom or a den! Newer paint ( different than pics) and newer carpet ( different than pics) .Washer & dryer stay. Two side-by-side parking spaces. # 48 & #49. Enjoy resort-style living with community full size swimming pool, spa, gym, theater, clubhouse, library and more. A large park is close by. Excellent schools! Close to shopping, and dining! Outlet malls are near. Great access to BART and freeways! Enjoy luxurious living!! Don't miss it!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3275 Dublin Blvd have any available units?
3275 Dublin Blvd has a unit available for $2,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3275 Dublin Blvd have?
Some of 3275 Dublin Blvd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3275 Dublin Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
3275 Dublin Blvd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3275 Dublin Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 3275 Dublin Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dublin.
Does 3275 Dublin Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 3275 Dublin Blvd does offer parking.
Does 3275 Dublin Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3275 Dublin Blvd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3275 Dublin Blvd have a pool?
Yes, 3275 Dublin Blvd has a pool.
Does 3275 Dublin Blvd have accessible units?
No, 3275 Dublin Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 3275 Dublin Blvd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3275 Dublin Blvd has units with dishwashers.
Does 3275 Dublin Blvd have units with air conditioning?
No, 3275 Dublin Blvd does not have units with air conditioning.
