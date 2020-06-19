3275 Dublin Blvd

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool hot tub media room

Gail Boal - 925-577-5787 - Desirable top floor penthouse unit in the sought after The Terraces Community in Dublin! Great floor plan that features a split level inside unit- living, dining, kitchen upstairs including a 1/2 bath. Downstairs, 2 bed, 2 baths . living room includes a cozy fireplace and views of the hills! The kitchen has granite counter tops and beautiful cabinets. Large master suite with the bath featuring double sinks, spacious shower and a large walk-in closet! Second bedroom is great for use as a guest bedroom or a den! Newer paint ( different than pics) and newer carpet ( different than pics) .Washer & dryer stay. Two side-by-side parking spaces. # 48 & #49. Enjoy resort-style living with community full size swimming pool, spa, gym, theater, clubhouse, library and more. A large park is close by. Excellent schools! Close to shopping, and dining! Outlet malls are near. Great access to BART and freeways! Enjoy luxurious living!! Don't miss it!