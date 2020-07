1232 Amberwood Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage guest parking

***Exclusive and Renovated Duarte Townhouse*** - GREAT TWO STORY HOME LOCATED IN VERY DESIRABLE DUARTE LOCATION TWO MASTER SUITES ENTIRE HOME HAS BEEN COMPLETELY REMODELED.



DOWNSTAIRS 1 FULL BATH LIVING ROOM WITH FIREPLACE PRIVATE BACKYARD WITH COVERED PATIO ATTACHED TWO CAR GARAGE PEACEFUL AND QUIET COMMUNITY FEATURES GUEST PARKING PLACES AND POOL.



PRIME HUNTINGTON LOCATION IS CLOSE TO SUPERMARKETS, COSTCO AND BANKS EASY ACCESS TO 210 & 605 READY FOR IMMEDIATE OCCUPANCY!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5177957)