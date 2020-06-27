9555 Firestone Blvd. Unit A

Amenities

*Available NOW in Downey!* - Open House Info on our website: www.LSPropertyManagement.net *NO SECTION 8* 1 year lease. Security deposit based on approved credit.



A Brand New, Craftsman Style, Tri-level Condo with an Attached 2 Car Garage!

This recently built, loft-like condo offers 3 bedrooms and 2 baths, a spacious Living room, open layout dining area, stunning kitchen with all stainless steel appliances; refrigerator, dishwasher, oven and a farmhouse sink. The eye catching quartz counter tops, and backsplash, and the pull out spice racks and lazy Susan makes this updated kitchen extremely alluring and accessible. This one of a kind condo is sleek and modern with the entire home covered in rich wood gray flooring and all of the electrical and recessed lighting being high efficient LED. Centrally located; Stonewood Mall, the promenade shops and restaurants. Its minutes from the 605 and 5 freeway and walking distance to Rio San Gabriel Elementary, Doty Middle School and Downey High School. Its the Perfect Condo in the Perfect Location!



Pet Policy: 1 small dog or 1 cat plus $50.00 Additional Pet Rent and $500.00 Additional Pet Deposit



Utilities Included: Landscaping and HOA Dues



Appliances Included: Stainless steel; refrigerator, dishwasher, oven and a farmhouse sink (Washer, Dryer, & Refrigerator are not under warranty)



Amenities: Central AC/Heat, Washer and Dryer Hook ups, Attached 2 car garage



Office DRE# 01899596. Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.



