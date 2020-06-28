All apartments in Downey
9412 Nance Ave

9412 Nance Street · No Longer Available
Location

9412 Nance Street, Downey, CA 90241
Downey

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
HOUSE 3 BEDROOMS / 2 BATHROOM - OPEN HOUSE 2-19-2020 3:30PM TO 4:30PM
HOUSE FOR RENT! Hoag Property Management is pleased to offer For Lease 9412 Nance Avenue in The City of Downey. This beautiful 3 bedrooms,2 bath offers fresh paint, tile flooring, granite counter tops, and nice fixtures throughout. Home has recess lighting, central A/C and heat, 2 car garage with washer & dryer hook-ups. Beautifully lback yard and patio cover. This home has it all, please contact Luis Palencia at lpalencia@hoagpropertymgt.com or call (562)869-1556 ext. 104 to schedule an appointment to view.

1.One year lease agreement! - 2.Owner Pays: Landscaping Maintenance
3.Tenant pays for Electricity / Gas / Water / Trash - 4.Each adult must submit an application. Application fee $40.00
5.No Section 8 - 6.No Pets or Pet Sitting.

RENTAL SCAMS:
Please be vigilant in researching the legitimacy of any potential rental listings. All fees and documents (i.e. application fee, deposits, rents and rental agreements) should only be executed at Hoag Property Management 10551 Paramount Blvd. Downey CA 90241. You must have a confirm appointment with agent Luis Palencia. No showings in the evenings or weekends. If you are being asked to meet someone and bring cash, or if you are being asked to send money via Western Union, MoneyGram, or Prepaid Visa card these are possible signs of rental listing scams used to defraud users.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5557592)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9412 Nance Ave have any available units?
9412 Nance Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Downey, CA.
How much is rent in Downey, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Downey Rent Report.
What amenities does 9412 Nance Ave have?
Some of 9412 Nance Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9412 Nance Ave currently offering any rent specials?
9412 Nance Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9412 Nance Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 9412 Nance Ave is pet friendly.
Does 9412 Nance Ave offer parking?
Yes, 9412 Nance Ave offers parking.
Does 9412 Nance Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9412 Nance Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9412 Nance Ave have a pool?
No, 9412 Nance Ave does not have a pool.
Does 9412 Nance Ave have accessible units?
No, 9412 Nance Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 9412 Nance Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 9412 Nance Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
