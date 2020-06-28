9412 Nance Ave

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters microwave patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

HOUSE 3 BEDROOMS / 2 BATHROOM - OPEN HOUSE 2-19-2020 3:30PM TO 4:30PM

HOUSE FOR RENT! Hoag Property Management is pleased to offer For Lease 9412 Nance Avenue in The City of Downey. This beautiful 3 bedrooms,2 bath offers fresh paint, tile flooring, granite counter tops, and nice fixtures throughout. Home has recess lighting, central A/C and heat, 2 car garage with washer & dryer hook-ups. Beautifully lback yard and patio cover. This home has it all, please contact Luis Palencia at lpalencia@hoagpropertymgt.com or call (562)869-1556 ext. 104 to schedule an appointment to view.



1.One year lease agreement! - 2.Owner Pays: Landscaping Maintenance

3.Tenant pays for Electricity / Gas / Water / Trash - 4.Each adult must submit an application. Application fee $40.00

5.No Section 8 - 6.No Pets or Pet Sitting.



RENTAL SCAMS:

Please be vigilant in researching the legitimacy of any potential rental listings. All fees and documents (i.e. application fee, deposits, rents and rental agreements) should only be executed at Hoag Property Management 10551 Paramount Blvd. Downey CA 90241. You must have a confirm appointment with agent Luis Palencia. No showings in the evenings or weekends. If you are being asked to meet someone and bring cash, or if you are being asked to send money via Western Union, MoneyGram, or Prepaid Visa card these are possible signs of rental listing scams used to defraud users.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5557592)