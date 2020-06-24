All apartments in Downey
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:44 PM

8422 BORSON ST

8422 Borson Street · No Longer Available
Location

8422 Borson Street, Downey, CA 90242
Downey

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Updated 2 bedroom 1 bath home on quite tree lined street - This 2 bedroom 1 bath beauty sits on a quite street in a great neighborhood. It boasts a giant backyard with mature fruit trees and a huge screened in back porch. It has fresh paint throughout, brand new laminate flooring through the entire home, beautiful new custom shutters along with a clean and bright kitchen. It comes with a washer and dryer . . . and oh for those hot summer months it's piping in cool fresh AC on command. This home sits in a great school district and is surrounded by good shopping and fun places to eat and hang out. All this home needs is you and your positive energy . . . reach out to make and appointment, this could be the home you deserve.

Application $45 per adult

Security deposit $2,700

Rent is $2,700 plus a service fee of $25 per month

(RLNE5098814)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8422 BORSON ST have any available units?
8422 BORSON ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Downey, CA.
How much is rent in Downey, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Downey Rent Report.
What amenities does 8422 BORSON ST have?
Some of 8422 BORSON ST's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8422 BORSON ST currently offering any rent specials?
8422 BORSON ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8422 BORSON ST pet-friendly?
Yes, 8422 BORSON ST is pet friendly.
Does 8422 BORSON ST offer parking?
No, 8422 BORSON ST does not offer parking.
Does 8422 BORSON ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8422 BORSON ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8422 BORSON ST have a pool?
No, 8422 BORSON ST does not have a pool.
Does 8422 BORSON ST have accessible units?
No, 8422 BORSON ST does not have accessible units.
Does 8422 BORSON ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 8422 BORSON ST does not have units with dishwashers.
