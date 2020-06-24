8422 BORSON ST

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Updated 2 bedroom 1 bath home on quite tree lined street - This 2 bedroom 1 bath beauty sits on a quite street in a great neighborhood. It boasts a giant backyard with mature fruit trees and a huge screened in back porch. It has fresh paint throughout, brand new laminate flooring through the entire home, beautiful new custom shutters along with a clean and bright kitchen. It comes with a washer and dryer . . . and oh for those hot summer months it's piping in cool fresh AC on command. This home sits in a great school district and is surrounded by good shopping and fun places to eat and hang out. All this home needs is you and your positive energy . . . reach out to make and appointment, this could be the home you deserve.



Application $45 per adult



Security deposit $2,700



Rent is $2,700 plus a service fee of $25 per month



(RLNE5098814)