8306 Devenir Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

HOME SWEET HOME! PROFESSIONAL REDESIGNED LANDSCAPING! IMMACULATE CURB APPEAL! COMPLETELY REMODELED

THROUGHOUT WITH NEW FEATURES SUCH AS: NEW ROOF, COPPER PLUMBING, HARDWOOD LAMINATE FLOORS, NEW

BATHROOM WITH TUB, TWO TONES DESIGNER PAINT EXTERIOR AND INTERIOR, NEW FIXTURES! BEAUTIFUL KITCHEN WITH

GRANITE COUNTERS, STAINLESS STEEL SINK AND PLENTY OF CABINETS! SPECIOUS LIVING ROOM! 1 CAR GARAGE INSIDE

LAUNDRY HOOKUPS! HUGE BACK YARD WITH CINDER BLOCK FENCING! THIS IMMACULATE HOME LOCATED IN A DESIRABLE

DOWNEY NEIGHBORHOOD! BRING YOUR FAMILY