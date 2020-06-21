All apartments in Downey
8020 Adoree Street

8020 Adoree Street
Location

8020 Adoree Street, Downey, CA 90242
Downey

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Charming home with huge private lot with concrete walls. Bright and airy home with spacious living room and sunken family room with fireplace. Beautiful laminate flooring. Cozy sized bedrooms with ample closet space. Kitchen with recessed lighting, tile floor, lots of counter space and cabinets. Separate laundry room and two car garage. Close to the 105 Freeway, 710 Freeway, Imperial Highway, Paramount Blvd, The Promenade at Downey and other places for shopping, dining and entertainment.

This home is professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8020 Adoree Street have any available units?
8020 Adoree Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Downey, CA.
How much is rent in Downey, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Downey Rent Report.
What amenities does 8020 Adoree Street have?
Some of 8020 Adoree Street's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8020 Adoree Street currently offering any rent specials?
8020 Adoree Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8020 Adoree Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 8020 Adoree Street is pet friendly.
Does 8020 Adoree Street offer parking?
Yes, 8020 Adoree Street does offer parking.
Does 8020 Adoree Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8020 Adoree Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8020 Adoree Street have a pool?
No, 8020 Adoree Street does not have a pool.
Does 8020 Adoree Street have accessible units?
No, 8020 Adoree Street does not have accessible units.
Does 8020 Adoree Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 8020 Adoree Street does not have units with dishwashers.
