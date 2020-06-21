8020 Adoree Street

Amenities

on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr maintenance garage fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace Property Amenities on-site laundry parking 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Charming home with huge private lot with concrete walls. Bright and airy home with spacious living room and sunken family room with fireplace. Beautiful laminate flooring. Cozy sized bedrooms with ample closet space. Kitchen with recessed lighting, tile floor, lots of counter space and cabinets. Separate laundry room and two car garage. Close to the 105 Freeway, 710 Freeway, Imperial Highway, Paramount Blvd, The Promenade at Downey and other places for shopping, dining and entertainment.



This home is professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.



The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.