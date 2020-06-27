All apartments in Downey
Find more places like 7364 Adwen St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Downey, CA
/
7364 Adwen St
Last updated August 6 2019 at 3:53 AM

7364 Adwen St

7364 Adwen Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Downey
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

7364 Adwen Street, Downey, CA 90241
Downey

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
gym
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
gym
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Stunning spacious single family home in the city of Downey. Located down the street from the Stone Wood Mall, with an LA fitness around the corner. Near the 710 freeway to take a trip down to Long Beach, and enjoy it's attractions. Home has new hardwood flooring, A beautiful kitchen with a granite counter top. A spacious living room that has about 400-500 SqFt. A beautiful pool to invite family, & friends over to enjoy the sunny California weather.

1,286 Sqft
Pets: Small Breed
Air Conditioning

Smoking: No

Year Built: 1949

Deposits: $3,000.00
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7364 Adwen St have any available units?
7364 Adwen St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Downey, CA.
How much is rent in Downey, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Downey Rent Report.
What amenities does 7364 Adwen St have?
Some of 7364 Adwen St's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7364 Adwen St currently offering any rent specials?
7364 Adwen St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7364 Adwen St pet-friendly?
Yes, 7364 Adwen St is pet friendly.
Does 7364 Adwen St offer parking?
No, 7364 Adwen St does not offer parking.
Does 7364 Adwen St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7364 Adwen St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7364 Adwen St have a pool?
Yes, 7364 Adwen St has a pool.
Does 7364 Adwen St have accessible units?
No, 7364 Adwen St does not have accessible units.
Does 7364 Adwen St have units with dishwashers?
No, 7364 Adwen St does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Park Regency Club Apartments
10000 Imperial Hwy
Downey, CA 90242
Wynwood II
12536 Ryerson Avenue
Downey, CA 90242
Oak Tree
9060 Imperial Hwy
Downey, CA 90242
Stonewood II
7380 Emily Lane
Downey, CA 90242
Square
12535 Brookshire Ave
Downey, CA 90242

Similar Pages

Downey 1 BedroomsDowney 2 Bedrooms
Downey Apartments with GarageDowney Apartments with Parking
Downey Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CALake Forest, CAGarden Grove, CATustin, CAWhittier, CA
Newport Beach, CAChino, CAPomona, CALa Habra, CAWest Hollywood, CAAlhambra, CABuena Park, CANorwalk, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles