7364 Adwen St

Amenities
Stunning spacious single family home in the city of Downey. Located down the street from the Stone Wood Mall, with an LA fitness around the corner. Near the 710 freeway to take a trip down to Long Beach, and enjoy it's attractions. Home has new hardwood flooring, A beautiful kitchen with a granite counter top. A spacious living room that has about 400-500 SqFt. A beautiful pool to invite family, & friends over to enjoy the sunny California weather.
1,286 Sqft
Pets: Small Breed
Air Conditioning
Smoking: No
Year Built: 1949
Deposits: $3,000.00
Contact us to schedule a showing.