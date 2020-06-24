All apartments in Downey
7117 Stewart and Gray Road

Location

7117 Stewart and Gray Road, Downey, CA 90241
Downey

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
media room
Beautifully Renovated Apartment Homes. Each unit has been completely upgraded. Each unit comes with a detached garage, Onsite laundry facilities with new washer and dryers. Community pool and Bbq area. Your home is close to movie theaters, eateries and shopping. Downey is know for the Great school district and is center to all major highways 710, 605,105 and 5 fwy. Prices do vary depending on size and style.
Freshly painted
New white cabinets w/nickle finish knobs
Granite counters
Vinyl flooring
Stainless stove, dishwasher, stove hood
Mirrored closet doors
Call to view apartment 562.928.9808 or 562.923.8993. Our friendly staff speak both English and Spanish. Mention this ad for FREE Credit check when applying.

More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/downey-ca?lid=12062144

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5525414)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7117 Stewart and Gray Road have any available units?
7117 Stewart and Gray Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Downey, CA.
How much is rent in Downey, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Downey Rent Report.
What amenities does 7117 Stewart and Gray Road have?
Some of 7117 Stewart and Gray Road's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7117 Stewart and Gray Road currently offering any rent specials?
7117 Stewart and Gray Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7117 Stewart and Gray Road pet-friendly?
No, 7117 Stewart and Gray Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Downey.
Does 7117 Stewart and Gray Road offer parking?
Yes, 7117 Stewart and Gray Road offers parking.
Does 7117 Stewart and Gray Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7117 Stewart and Gray Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7117 Stewart and Gray Road have a pool?
Yes, 7117 Stewart and Gray Road has a pool.
Does 7117 Stewart and Gray Road have accessible units?
No, 7117 Stewart and Gray Road does not have accessible units.
Does 7117 Stewart and Gray Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7117 Stewart and Gray Road has units with dishwashers.
