7117 Stewart and Gray Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry oven range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill garage media room

Beautifully Renovated Apartment Homes. Each unit has been completely upgraded. Each unit comes with a detached garage, Onsite laundry facilities with new washer and dryers. Community pool and Bbq area. Your home is close to movie theaters, eateries and shopping. Downey is know for the Great school district and is center to all major highways 710, 605,105 and 5 fwy. Prices do vary depending on size and style.

Freshly painted

New white cabinets w/nickle finish knobs

Granite counters

Vinyl flooring

Stainless stove, dishwasher, stove hood

Mirrored closet doors

Call to view apartment 562.928.9808 or 562.923.8993. Our friendly staff speak both English and Spanish. Mention this ad for FREE Credit check when applying.



More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/downey-ca?lid=12062144



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5525414)