All apartments in Downey
Find more places like 13245 Ardis Ave.,.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Downey, CA
/
13245 Ardis Ave.,
Last updated May 30 2020 at 9:51 AM

13245 Ardis Ave.,

13245 Ardis Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Downey
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

13245 Ardis Avenue, Downey, CA 90242
Downey

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
garage
HOUSE 3 BEDROOMS / 2 BATHROOM - DOWNEY - HOUSE FOR RENT! Hoag Property Management is pleased to offer For Lease 13245 Ardis Ave.. in The City of Downey.This beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath home offers fresh paint, Hardwood and carpet flooring, great kitchen, 2 car garage with washer & dryer hook-ups inside the garage (not shared). e spacius bedrooms and a beautiful back patio to enjoy a nice BBQ. This home has it all, please contact Luis Palencia at lpalencia@hoagpropertymgt.com or call (562)869-1556 ext. 104 to schedule an appointment to view.

Terms:
1.One (1) Year Lease Agreement
2.Owers pays for Water, Trash & Landscaping
3.Tenant pays for Electricity, Gas,
4.Each adult must submit an application. - Application fee $40.00
5.No Pets or Pet Sitting.

RENTAL SCAMS:
Please be vigilant in researching the legitimacy of any potential rental listings. All fees and documents (i.e. application fee, deposits, rents and rental agreements) should only be executed at Hoag Property Management 10551 Paramount Blvd. Downey CA 90241. You must have a confirm appointment with agent Luis Palencia. No showings in the evenings or weekends. If you are being asked to meet someone and bring cash, or if you are being asked to send money via Western Union, MoneyGram, or Prepaid Visa card these are possible signs of rental listing scams used to defraud users.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5743423)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13245 Ardis Ave., have any available units?
13245 Ardis Ave., doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Downey, CA.
How much is rent in Downey, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Downey Rent Report.
What amenities does 13245 Ardis Ave., have?
Some of 13245 Ardis Ave.,'s amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13245 Ardis Ave., currently offering any rent specials?
13245 Ardis Ave., is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13245 Ardis Ave., pet-friendly?
Yes, 13245 Ardis Ave., is pet friendly.
Does 13245 Ardis Ave., offer parking?
Yes, 13245 Ardis Ave., offers parking.
Does 13245 Ardis Ave., have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13245 Ardis Ave., does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13245 Ardis Ave., have a pool?
No, 13245 Ardis Ave., does not have a pool.
Does 13245 Ardis Ave., have accessible units?
No, 13245 Ardis Ave., does not have accessible units.
Does 13245 Ardis Ave., have units with dishwashers?
No, 13245 Ardis Ave., does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How to Move Cross Country
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Square
12535 Brookshire Ave
Downey, CA 90242
Stonewood II
7380 Emily Lane
Downey, CA 90242
Wynwood II
12536 Ryerson Avenue
Downey, CA 90242
Park Regency Club Apartments
10000 Imperial Hwy
Downey, CA 90242
Oak Tree
9060 Imperial Hwy
Downey, CA 90242

Similar Pages

Downey 1 BedroomsDowney 2 Bedrooms
Downey Apartments with GarageDowney Apartments with Parking
Downey Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CALake Forest, CAGarden Grove, CATustin, CAWhittier, CA
Newport Beach, CAChino, CAPomona, CALa Habra, CAWest Hollywood, CAAlhambra, CABuena Park, CANorwalk, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles