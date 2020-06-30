13024 Eastbrook Ave

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated air conditioning

HOUSE 2 BEDROOMS / 1 BATHROOM - DOWNEY - Hoag Property Management is pleased to offer For Lease 13024 Eastbrookd Avenue in The City of Downey. This beautiful 2 bedrooms, 1 bath offers fresh paint, new flooring, tile counter tops, new cabinets, new fixtures, central A/C and heat, 1 car garage with washer & dryer hook-ups inside the garage (not shared). Both bedrooms have ample closet space. upgraded bathroom. Beautifully landscaped backyard with patio cover to enjoy a nice BBQ. This home has it all, please contact Luis Palencia at lpalencia@hoagpropertymgt.com or call (562)869-1556 ext. 104 to schedule an appointment to view.



Terms:

1.One (1) year lease contract

2.Owers pays for Landscaping + water

3.Tenant pays for Electricity, Gas,and trash

4.Each adult must submit an application. - Application fee $40.00

5.No Pets or Pet Sitting.



RENTAL SCAMS:

Please be vigilant in researching the legitimacy of any potential rental listings. All fees and documents (i.e. application fee, deposits, rents and rental agreements) should only be executed at Hoag Property Management 10551 Paramount Blvd. Downey CA 90241. You must have a confirm appointment with agent Luis Palencia. No showings in the evenings or weekends. If you are being asked to meet someone and bring cash, or if you are being asked to send money via Western Union, MoneyGram, or Prepaid Visa card these are possible signs of rental listing scams used to defraud users.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5680711)