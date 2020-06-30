All apartments in Downey
Find more places like 13024 Eastbrook Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Downey, CA
/
13024 Eastbrook Ave
Last updated May 9 2020 at 10:39 AM

13024 Eastbrook Ave

13024 Eastbrook Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Downey
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

13024 Eastbrook Avenue, Downey, CA 90242
Downey

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
garage
HOUSE 2 BEDROOMS / 1 BATHROOM - DOWNEY - Hoag Property Management is pleased to offer For Lease 13024 Eastbrookd Avenue in The City of Downey. This beautiful 2 bedrooms, 1 bath offers fresh paint, new flooring, tile counter tops, new cabinets, new fixtures, central A/C and heat, 1 car garage with washer & dryer hook-ups inside the garage (not shared). Both bedrooms have ample closet space. upgraded bathroom. Beautifully landscaped backyard with patio cover to enjoy a nice BBQ. This home has it all, please contact Luis Palencia at lpalencia@hoagpropertymgt.com or call (562)869-1556 ext. 104 to schedule an appointment to view.

Terms:
1.One (1) year lease contract
2.Owers pays for Landscaping + water
3.Tenant pays for Electricity, Gas,and trash
4.Each adult must submit an application. - Application fee $40.00
5.No Pets or Pet Sitting.

RENTAL SCAMS:
Please be vigilant in researching the legitimacy of any potential rental listings. All fees and documents (i.e. application fee, deposits, rents and rental agreements) should only be executed at Hoag Property Management 10551 Paramount Blvd. Downey CA 90241. You must have a confirm appointment with agent Luis Palencia. No showings in the evenings or weekends. If you are being asked to meet someone and bring cash, or if you are being asked to send money via Western Union, MoneyGram, or Prepaid Visa card these are possible signs of rental listing scams used to defraud users.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5680711)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13024 Eastbrook Ave have any available units?
13024 Eastbrook Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Downey, CA.
How much is rent in Downey, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Downey Rent Report.
What amenities does 13024 Eastbrook Ave have?
Some of 13024 Eastbrook Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13024 Eastbrook Ave currently offering any rent specials?
13024 Eastbrook Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13024 Eastbrook Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 13024 Eastbrook Ave is pet friendly.
Does 13024 Eastbrook Ave offer parking?
Yes, 13024 Eastbrook Ave offers parking.
Does 13024 Eastbrook Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13024 Eastbrook Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13024 Eastbrook Ave have a pool?
No, 13024 Eastbrook Ave does not have a pool.
Does 13024 Eastbrook Ave have accessible units?
No, 13024 Eastbrook Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 13024 Eastbrook Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 13024 Eastbrook Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Oak Tree
9060 Imperial Hwy
Downey, CA 90242
Square
12535 Brookshire Ave
Downey, CA 90242
Wynwood II
12536 Ryerson Avenue
Downey, CA 90242
Park Regency Club Apartments
10000 Imperial Hwy
Downey, CA 90242
Stonewood II
7380 Emily Lane
Downey, CA 90242

Similar Pages

Downey 1 BedroomsDowney 2 Bedrooms
Downey Apartments with GarageDowney Apartments with Parking
Downey Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CALake Forest, CAGarden Grove, CATustin, CAWhittier, CA
Newport Beach, CAChino, CAPomona, CALa Habra, CAWest Hollywood, CAAlhambra, CABuena Park, CANorwalk, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles