Downey, CA
11040 Studebaker Rd.
Last updated August 22 2019 at 11:07 AM

11040 Studebaker Rd.

11040 Studebaker Road · No Longer Available
Location

11040 Studebaker Road, Downey, CA 90241
Downey

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
furnished
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
garage
CHARMING 3 BED/1.5 BATH HOUSE WITH 2 CAR GARAGE & WASHER/DRYER HOOKUPS & CENTRAL AIR AND HEAT. SECTION 8 WELCOME!! - This beautiful 3 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom house is located in the beautiful city of Downey. The home has a detached 2-car garage, storage space,with a front and backyard. The interior of the home has original hardwood refurnished flooring and paint, new blinds, and laundry hook-ups inside the house. The kitchen comes equipped with a gas stove, dishwasher, pantry, and newly painted cabinetry for storage and white tiled counter tops. Some of the many features of this home also include central air and heating, and gas burning fireplace. Please note that tenant will be responsible for maintenance of both front and back yards. Sorry no pets. Section 8 welcome.

To Qualify:

Credit score must be no less than 550
Monthly gross income to qualify must be 2 times the rent
We will not accept past evictions, judgement's, or collections from a management company or landlord
*Note above list is primary qualifications, call our office for secondary qualifications

***To ensure protection of your personal belongings and liability, all units require a minimum of $15,000.00 in renters insurance coverage and $100,000.00 in accidental coverage. Average cost of renters insurance coverage can cost as little as $10 per month. Proof of coverage must be provided upon signing of your lease.***

PLEASE BE AWARE OF RENTAL SCAMS:
We urge you to be vigilant in researching the legitimacy of any potential rental listings and perform all appropriate due diligence. All deposits, rents and rental agreements should only be executed at Borba Investment Realty, 17100 Pioneer Blvd #400, Artesia, CA 90701. If you are being asked to meet someone with cash, or if you are being asked to send money via Western Union, Moneygram, or Prepaid Visa card these are possible signs of rental listing scams used to defraud users.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5030096)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11040 Studebaker Rd. have any available units?
11040 Studebaker Rd. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Downey, CA.
How much is rent in Downey, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Downey Rent Report.
What amenities does 11040 Studebaker Rd. have?
Some of 11040 Studebaker Rd.'s amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11040 Studebaker Rd. currently offering any rent specials?
11040 Studebaker Rd. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11040 Studebaker Rd. pet-friendly?
No, 11040 Studebaker Rd. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Downey.
Does 11040 Studebaker Rd. offer parking?
Yes, 11040 Studebaker Rd. offers parking.
Does 11040 Studebaker Rd. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11040 Studebaker Rd. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11040 Studebaker Rd. have a pool?
No, 11040 Studebaker Rd. does not have a pool.
Does 11040 Studebaker Rd. have accessible units?
No, 11040 Studebaker Rd. does not have accessible units.
Does 11040 Studebaker Rd. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11040 Studebaker Rd. has units with dishwashers.
