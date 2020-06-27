11040 Studebaker Rd.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace furnished range w/d hookup Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking garage

CHARMING 3 BED/1.5 BATH HOUSE WITH 2 CAR GARAGE & WASHER/DRYER HOOKUPS & CENTRAL AIR AND HEAT. SECTION 8 WELCOME!! - This beautiful 3 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom house is located in the beautiful city of Downey. The home has a detached 2-car garage, storage space,with a front and backyard. The interior of the home has original hardwood refurnished flooring and paint, new blinds, and laundry hook-ups inside the house. The kitchen comes equipped with a gas stove, dishwasher, pantry, and newly painted cabinetry for storage and white tiled counter tops. Some of the many features of this home also include central air and heating, and gas burning fireplace. Please note that tenant will be responsible for maintenance of both front and back yards. Sorry no pets. Section 8 welcome.



To Qualify:



Credit score must be no less than 550

Monthly gross income to qualify must be 2 times the rent

We will not accept past evictions, judgement's, or collections from a management company or landlord

*Note above list is primary qualifications, call our office for secondary qualifications



***To ensure protection of your personal belongings and liability, all units require a minimum of $15,000.00 in renters insurance coverage and $100,000.00 in accidental coverage. Average cost of renters insurance coverage can cost as little as $10 per month. Proof of coverage must be provided upon signing of your lease.***



PLEASE BE AWARE OF RENTAL SCAMS:

We urge you to be vigilant in researching the legitimacy of any potential rental listings and perform all appropriate due diligence. All deposits, rents and rental agreements should only be executed at Borba Investment Realty, 17100 Pioneer Blvd #400, Artesia, CA 90701. If you are being asked to meet someone with cash, or if you are being asked to send money via Western Union, Moneygram, or Prepaid Visa card these are possible signs of rental listing scams used to defraud users.



No Pets Allowed



