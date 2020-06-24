10730 La Reina Ave

Amenities
Original Hardwood floors, granite counter tops in the kitchen and one of the bathrooms. New island with quartz counter top in kitchen, New Centeral A/C and heater. New double pane windows throughout home. Freshly painted inside and outside, ready to move in! Long driveway that can be used for 4cars or more. Walking distance to Downey High School, restaurants, churches, movie theaters, shopping and much more.
