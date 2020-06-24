All apartments in Downey
Find more places like 10730 La Reina Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Downey, CA
/
10730 La Reina Ave
Last updated August 19 2019 at 4:59 PM

10730 La Reina Ave

10730 La Reina Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Downey
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

10730 La Reina Avenue, Downey, CA 90241
Downey

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accessible
carport
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
media room
pet friendly
Original Hardwood floors, granite counter tops in the kitchen and one of the bathrooms. New island with quartz counter top in kitchen, New Centeral A/C and heater. New double pane windows throughout home. Freshly painted inside and outside, ready to move in! Long driveway that can be used for 4cars or more. Walking distance to Downey High School, restaurants, churches, movie theaters, shopping and much more.
Original Hardwood floors, granite counter tops in the kitchen and one of the bathrooms. New island with quartz counter top in kitchen, New Centeral A/C and heater. New double pane windows throughout home. Freshly painted inside and outside, ready to move in! Long driveway that can be used for 4cars or more. Walking distance to Downey High School, restaurants, churches, movie theaters, shopping and much more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10730 La Reina Ave have any available units?
10730 La Reina Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Downey, CA.
How much is rent in Downey, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Downey Rent Report.
What amenities does 10730 La Reina Ave have?
Some of 10730 La Reina Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10730 La Reina Ave currently offering any rent specials?
10730 La Reina Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10730 La Reina Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 10730 La Reina Ave is pet friendly.
Does 10730 La Reina Ave offer parking?
Yes, 10730 La Reina Ave offers parking.
Does 10730 La Reina Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10730 La Reina Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10730 La Reina Ave have a pool?
No, 10730 La Reina Ave does not have a pool.
Does 10730 La Reina Ave have accessible units?
Yes, 10730 La Reina Ave has accessible units.
Does 10730 La Reina Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10730 La Reina Ave has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Stonewood II
7380 Emily Lane
Downey, CA 90242
Park Regency Club Apartments
10000 Imperial Hwy
Downey, CA 90242
Wynwood II
12536 Ryerson Avenue
Downey, CA 90242
Square
12535 Brookshire Ave
Downey, CA 90242
Oak Tree
9060 Imperial Hwy
Downey, CA 90242

Similar Pages

Downey 1 BedroomsDowney 2 Bedrooms
Downey Apartments with GarageDowney Apartments with Parking
Downey Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CALake Forest, CAGarden Grove, CATustin, CAWhittier, CA
Newport Beach, CAChino, CAPomona, CALa Habra, CAWest Hollywood, CAAlhambra, CABuena Park, CANorwalk, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles