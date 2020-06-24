10730 La Reina Ave

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities accessible carport on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access media room pet friendly

Original Hardwood floors, granite counter tops in the kitchen and one of the bathrooms. New island with quartz counter top in kitchen, New Centeral A/C and heater. New double pane windows throughout home. Freshly painted inside and outside, ready to move in! Long driveway that can be used for 4cars or more. Walking distance to Downey High School, restaurants, churches, movie theaters, shopping and much more.

