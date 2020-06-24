All apartments in Downey
10620 Golden Rain Lane

10620 Golden Rain Ln · No Longer Available
Location

10620 Golden Rain Ln, Downey, CA 90241
Downey

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Fall in love with this beautifully upgraded 4-bedroom townhouse in the heart of Downey. Main floor suite is perfect for home office or overnight guests. Master bedroom and two other guest bedrooms are on the third floor. Built in 2018, this house is almost new and in wonderful condition. Wood floor throughout the house that is easy to maintain. Custom window treatment and lighting. Lots of windows which makes the rooms bright and airy. Energy saving features help you save utility costs. Direct garage access. All appliances included. Furniture negotiable.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10620 Golden Rain Lane have any available units?
10620 Golden Rain Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Downey, CA.
How much is rent in Downey, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Downey Rent Report.
Is 10620 Golden Rain Lane currently offering any rent specials?
10620 Golden Rain Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10620 Golden Rain Lane pet-friendly?
No, 10620 Golden Rain Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Downey.
Does 10620 Golden Rain Lane offer parking?
Yes, 10620 Golden Rain Lane offers parking.
Does 10620 Golden Rain Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10620 Golden Rain Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10620 Golden Rain Lane have a pool?
No, 10620 Golden Rain Lane does not have a pool.
Does 10620 Golden Rain Lane have accessible units?
No, 10620 Golden Rain Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 10620 Golden Rain Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 10620 Golden Rain Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10620 Golden Rain Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 10620 Golden Rain Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
