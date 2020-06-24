10620 Golden Rain Lane

Amenities

hardwood floors garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Fall in love with this beautifully upgraded 4-bedroom townhouse in the heart of Downey. Main floor suite is perfect for home office or overnight guests. Master bedroom and two other guest bedrooms are on the third floor. Built in 2018, this house is almost new and in wonderful condition. Wood floor throughout the house that is easy to maintain. Custom window treatment and lighting. Lots of windows which makes the rooms bright and airy. Energy saving features help you save utility costs. Direct garage access. All appliances included. Furniture negotiable.