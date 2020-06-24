All apartments in Downey
10429 Julius Ave
10429 Julius Ave

10429 Julius Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

10429 Julius Avenue, Downey, CA 90241
Downey

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
garage
fireplace
bbq/grill
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
garage
10429 Julius Ave Available 04/01/19 GORGEOUS 3 BED 2 BATH FAMILY HOME!! AVAILABLE ON 4/1/19!! - Welcome home to this beautiful three bedroom two bath family home featuring a kitchen with full paint, a gas stove, granite counter top's, and ceramic flooring that are sure to please any cook. Gorgeous laminate flooring in all three bedrooms and a carpeted living room with a cozy fireplace make this unit a winner! This lovely home also includes a family room with a bar, perfect for entertaining guests or family game night. A spacious and beautifully landscaped enclosed backyard and a detached 2 car garage to complete this gorgeous family home.

10429 Julius Ave is located in the charming city of Downey. Residents of this community can spend their free time bowling a strike at the nearby Del Rio Lanes or scoring a hole in one at the Rio Hondo Golf Club. Now you can enjoy the convenience of having Furman Park right in your own backyard. You'll also enjoy fine dining at nearby restaurants including Gloria's Cocina Mexicana, The Marketplace Grill & Cafe, and Marie Calendar's Cafe and Bakery. This location is within walking distance of Rio Hondo Elementary School with close proximity to Griffiths Middle School. Local schools also include Downey High School and Warren High School.

To Qualify:

Credit score must be no less than 550
Monthly gross income must be 2 times the rent
We will not accept past evictions, judgement's, or collections from a management company or landlord
*Note above list is primary qualifications, call our office for secondary qualifications

For more information on this or any other vacancy, please feel free to contact one of our friendly leasing specialist at (562) 924-3858. You can also visit us at www.borbarealty.com and apply today.

PLEASE BE AWARE OF RENTAL SCAMS:
We urge you to be vigilant in researching the legitimacy of any potential rental listings and perform all appropriate due diligence. All deposits, rents and rental agreements should only be executed at Borba Investment Realty, 17100 Pioneer Blvd #400, Artesia, CA 90701. If you are being asked to meet someone with cash, or if you are being asked to send money via Western Union, Moneygram, or Prepaid Visa card these are possible signs of rental listing scams used to defraud users.

(RLNE4718816)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10429 Julius Ave have any available units?
10429 Julius Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Downey, CA.
How much is rent in Downey, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Downey Rent Report.
What amenities does 10429 Julius Ave have?
Some of 10429 Julius Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10429 Julius Ave currently offering any rent specials?
10429 Julius Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10429 Julius Ave pet-friendly?
No, 10429 Julius Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Downey.
Does 10429 Julius Ave offer parking?
Yes, 10429 Julius Ave offers parking.
Does 10429 Julius Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10429 Julius Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10429 Julius Ave have a pool?
No, 10429 Julius Ave does not have a pool.
Does 10429 Julius Ave have accessible units?
No, 10429 Julius Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 10429 Julius Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 10429 Julius Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
