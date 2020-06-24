Amenities

10429 Julius Ave Available 04/01/19 GORGEOUS 3 BED 2 BATH FAMILY HOME!! AVAILABLE ON 4/1/19!! - Welcome home to this beautiful three bedroom two bath family home featuring a kitchen with full paint, a gas stove, granite counter top's, and ceramic flooring that are sure to please any cook. Gorgeous laminate flooring in all three bedrooms and a carpeted living room with a cozy fireplace make this unit a winner! This lovely home also includes a family room with a bar, perfect for entertaining guests or family game night. A spacious and beautifully landscaped enclosed backyard and a detached 2 car garage to complete this gorgeous family home.



10429 Julius Ave is located in the charming city of Downey. Residents of this community can spend their free time bowling a strike at the nearby Del Rio Lanes or scoring a hole in one at the Rio Hondo Golf Club. Now you can enjoy the convenience of having Furman Park right in your own backyard. You'll also enjoy fine dining at nearby restaurants including Gloria's Cocina Mexicana, The Marketplace Grill & Cafe, and Marie Calendar's Cafe and Bakery. This location is within walking distance of Rio Hondo Elementary School with close proximity to Griffiths Middle School. Local schools also include Downey High School and Warren High School.



To Qualify:



Credit score must be no less than 550

Monthly gross income must be 2 times the rent

We will not accept past evictions, judgement's, or collections from a management company or landlord

*Note above list is primary qualifications, call our office for secondary qualifications



For more information on this or any other vacancy, please feel free to contact one of our friendly leasing specialist at (562) 924-3858. You can also visit us at www.borbarealty.com and apply today.



PLEASE BE AWARE OF RENTAL SCAMS:

We urge you to be vigilant in researching the legitimacy of any potential rental listings and perform all appropriate due diligence. All deposits, rents and rental agreements should only be executed at Borba Investment Realty, 17100 Pioneer Blvd #400, Artesia, CA 90701. If you are being asked to meet someone with cash, or if you are being asked to send money via Western Union, Moneygram, or Prepaid Visa card these are possible signs of rental listing scams used to defraud users.



