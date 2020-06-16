1190 Woodman Way Available 07/01/20 1190 Woodman Way (For Rent) Dixon - COMING AVAILABLE IN JULY 2020
Open floor plan - single story home; 4 bedroom + 2 full bathrooms. Located in the Watson Ranch Subdivision. Nearest major cross street is Stratford Avenue. Convenient freeway access to 80. Separate living room / dining room areas. Lots of storage throughout the home. Inside laundry room w/electric hook ups. Tenant is responsible for all utilities and yard care. Patio deck area in back with fenced in yard. Side yard has storage access for boat or RV covered parking. Sorry - No pets. One year lease required. For a showing appointment email the Property Manager - michellelichwa@kappels.com.
No Pets Allowed
