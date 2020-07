Amenities

Spacious end unit with 2 master suites in Diamond Bar - Spacious 2 story condominium in the Cimarron Oaks V complex, with 2 master suites each with 2 closets, 2.5 baths, fireplace in the living room, dining room with sliding glass door to a nice size private patio, upstairs laundry, 2 car garage, within walking distance to schools and a park. Community pool, spa and tennis court. Water & trash paid. NO PETS, $2195 security deposit



