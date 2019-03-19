863 Terrace Lane W

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters patio / balcony Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

Beautiful Townhouse in the gated community of Vantage, Located behind target. This home is in Walnut's Award winning School District. Great floor plan: Formal living room and Dining room, Spacious kitchen with center island and granite counter tops, BOTH BEDROOMS ARE ON THE UPPER FLOOR AND ARE BOTH ARE SUITES!! Master bedroom has a balcony facing Mountains. Resort like community amenities include Clubhouse, BBQ, Multiple seating area's Fountains, Pool, Spa and more. Over sized 2 car garage. Close and convenient to everything..