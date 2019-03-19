All apartments in Diamond Bar
863 Terrace Lane W
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

863 Terrace Lane W

863 Terrace Ln W · No Longer Available
Location

863 Terrace Ln W, Diamond Bar, CA 91765
Diamond Bar

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Beautiful Townhouse in the gated community of Vantage, Located behind target. This home is in Walnut's Award winning School District. Great floor plan: Formal living room and Dining room, Spacious kitchen with center island and granite counter tops, BOTH BEDROOMS ARE ON THE UPPER FLOOR AND ARE BOTH ARE SUITES!! Master bedroom has a balcony facing Mountains. Resort like community amenities include Clubhouse, BBQ, Multiple seating area's Fountains, Pool, Spa and more. Over sized 2 car garage. Close and convenient to everything..

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 863 Terrace Lane W have any available units?
863 Terrace Lane W doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Diamond Bar, CA.
What amenities does 863 Terrace Lane W have?
Some of 863 Terrace Lane W's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 863 Terrace Lane W currently offering any rent specials?
863 Terrace Lane W isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 863 Terrace Lane W pet-friendly?
No, 863 Terrace Lane W is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Diamond Bar.
Does 863 Terrace Lane W offer parking?
Yes, 863 Terrace Lane W does offer parking.
Does 863 Terrace Lane W have units with washers and dryers?
No, 863 Terrace Lane W does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 863 Terrace Lane W have a pool?
Yes, 863 Terrace Lane W has a pool.
Does 863 Terrace Lane W have accessible units?
No, 863 Terrace Lane W does not have accessible units.
Does 863 Terrace Lane W have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 863 Terrace Lane W has units with dishwashers.
Does 863 Terrace Lane W have units with air conditioning?
No, 863 Terrace Lane W does not have units with air conditioning.
