All apartments in Diamond Bar
Find more places like 588 Armitos Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Diamond Bar, CA
/
588 Armitos Place
Last updated March 30 2020 at 1:28 AM

588 Armitos Place

588 Armitos Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Diamond Bar
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

588 Armitos Place, Diamond Bar, CA 91765
Diamond Bar

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
This newly remodeled 2-story home is a 3 bedroom, 3 bath property in a peaceful neighborhood of Diamond Bar. The lovely property includes wooden floors, granite kitchen countertops, a newly remodeled bathroom with quartz countertops, a fireplace in the family room, double pane windows, and plantation shutters throughout! This is the perfect home for families who are looking for a cozy single-family home, in a great neighborhood, for an even greater price!! This house has a spacious front and backyard for children to play in, and the backyard has a patio and is perfectly spacious for family and friend gatherings! House also includes washer and dryer. You do not want to miss out on this beautiful property!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 588 Armitos Place have any available units?
588 Armitos Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Diamond Bar, CA.
What amenities does 588 Armitos Place have?
Some of 588 Armitos Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 588 Armitos Place currently offering any rent specials?
588 Armitos Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 588 Armitos Place pet-friendly?
No, 588 Armitos Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Diamond Bar.
Does 588 Armitos Place offer parking?
No, 588 Armitos Place does not offer parking.
Does 588 Armitos Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 588 Armitos Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 588 Armitos Place have a pool?
No, 588 Armitos Place does not have a pool.
Does 588 Armitos Place have accessible units?
No, 588 Armitos Place does not have accessible units.
Does 588 Armitos Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 588 Armitos Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 588 Armitos Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 588 Armitos Place does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Diamond Bar 1 BedroomsDiamond Bar 2 Bedrooms
Diamond Bar Apartments with BalconyDiamond Bar Cheap Places
Diamond Bar Furnished Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CALa Mirada, CAAltadena, CA
Compton, CATemple City, CAMontebello, CASignal Hill, CATemescal Valley, CAHesperia, CAWalnut, CACoto de Caza, CADuarte, CAEast Los Angeles, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles