588 Armitos Place

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities

This newly remodeled 2-story home is a 3 bedroom, 3 bath property in a peaceful neighborhood of Diamond Bar. The lovely property includes wooden floors, granite kitchen countertops, a newly remodeled bathroom with quartz countertops, a fireplace in the family room, double pane windows, and plantation shutters throughout! This is the perfect home for families who are looking for a cozy single-family home, in a great neighborhood, for an even greater price!! This house has a spacious front and backyard for children to play in, and the backyard has a patio and is perfectly spacious for family and friend gatherings! House also includes washer and dryer. You do not want to miss out on this beautiful property!!