Diamond Bar, CA
356 S Prospectors Road
356 S Prospectors Road

356 South Prospectors Road · No Longer Available
Location

356 South Prospectors Road, Diamond Bar, CA 91765
Diamond Bar

patio / balcony
granite counters
carport
recently renovated
pool
tennis court
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
carport
parking
pool
hot tub
tennis court
This beautiful and furnished condo is located in the gated complex " FALL CREEK " in Diamond Bar. Upgraded condo with 1 bedroom, 1 bath in the main floor plus a 2nd bedroom (loft upstairs with closet). Fireplace is in the living room, balcony off living room, granite kitchen countertops, Furniture included. The condo is assigned with carport #80 which is within steps of this unit. Lots of open parking spaces for visitors. Community has pool, spa, and three tennis courts. Easy access to freeway 57 & 60. Few minutes away from Mt. Sac and Cal Poly Pomona. Next to Diamond Bar Golf Course, Walking distance to Best Western Inn, Smart and Final market, Sprout Market,CVS Pharmacy, Ross, banks and many restaurants and stores.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

356 S Prospectors Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Diamond Bar, CA.
Some of 356 S Prospectors Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
356 S Prospectors Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
No, 356 S Prospectors Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Diamond Bar.
Yes, 356 S Prospectors Road offers parking.
No, 356 S Prospectors Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Yes, 356 S Prospectors Road has a pool.
No, 356 S Prospectors Road does not have accessible units.
No, 356 S Prospectors Road does not have units with dishwashers.
No, 356 S Prospectors Road does not have units with air conditioning.
