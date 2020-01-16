356 S Prospectors Road

Amenities

This beautiful and furnished condo is located in the gated complex " FALL CREEK " in Diamond Bar. Upgraded condo with 1 bedroom, 1 bath in the main floor plus a 2nd bedroom (loft upstairs with closet). Fireplace is in the living room, balcony off living room, granite kitchen countertops, Furniture included. The condo is assigned with carport #80 which is within steps of this unit. Lots of open parking spaces for visitors. Community has pool, spa, and three tennis courts. Easy access to freeway 57 & 60. Few minutes away from Mt. Sac and Cal Poly Pomona. Next to Diamond Bar Golf Course, Walking distance to Best Western Inn, Smart and Final market, Sprout Market,CVS Pharmacy, Ross, banks and many restaurants and stores.