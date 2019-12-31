3538 S Oak Valley Place

Amenities

Bright and Spacious 5-bedroom house plus office on first floor. Cul-de-sac. Great location within the gated community of Diamond Canyon. Award winning Walnut Valley Unified schools. Easy access to CA-57, minutes to Orange County. Nice blue double-door entrance faces serene mountain. Foyer with high ceiling connects the entrance to an open seating area, a formal dining, and a separate kitchen with center-island. The kitchen, hallways and bedrooms have a lot of cabinets and storage spaces. A well-loved house decorated with beautiful Brazilian mahogany hardwood floors. The main level has one large bedroom and one full bathroom. The second level has four bedrooms and three full bathrooms. Master bedroom has full master bath with a separate bathtub and 2 walk-in closets. Two built-in wall cabinets in garage provide extra storage space. Appliances, mirrors, Californian wood shutters, draperies, curtains and blinds are included.