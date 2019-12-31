All apartments in Diamond Bar
/
Diamond Bar, CA
/
3538 S Oak Valley Place
Last updated December 31 2019 at 3:04 PM

3538 S Oak Valley Place

3538 South Oak Valley Place · No Longer Available
Location

3538 South Oak Valley Place, Diamond Bar, CA 91765
Rowland Heights

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
walk in closets
extra storage
bathtub
range
Bright and Spacious 5-bedroom house plus office on first floor. Cul-de-sac. Great location within the gated community of Diamond Canyon. Award winning Walnut Valley Unified schools. Easy access to CA-57, minutes to Orange County. Nice blue double-door entrance faces serene mountain. Foyer with high ceiling connects the entrance to an open seating area, a formal dining, and a separate kitchen with center-island. The kitchen, hallways and bedrooms have a lot of cabinets and storage spaces. A well-loved house decorated with beautiful Brazilian mahogany hardwood floors. The main level has one large bedroom and one full bathroom. The second level has four bedrooms and three full bathrooms. Master bedroom has full master bath with a separate bathtub and 2 walk-in closets. Two built-in wall cabinets in garage provide extra storage space. Appliances, mirrors, Californian wood shutters, draperies, curtains and blinds are included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 5 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3538 S Oak Valley Place have any available units?
3538 S Oak Valley Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Diamond Bar, CA.
What amenities does 3538 S Oak Valley Place have?
Some of 3538 S Oak Valley Place's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3538 S Oak Valley Place currently offering any rent specials?
3538 S Oak Valley Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3538 S Oak Valley Place pet-friendly?
No, 3538 S Oak Valley Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Diamond Bar.
Does 3538 S Oak Valley Place offer parking?
Yes, 3538 S Oak Valley Place does offer parking.
Does 3538 S Oak Valley Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3538 S Oak Valley Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3538 S Oak Valley Place have a pool?
No, 3538 S Oak Valley Place does not have a pool.
Does 3538 S Oak Valley Place have accessible units?
No, 3538 S Oak Valley Place does not have accessible units.
Does 3538 S Oak Valley Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 3538 S Oak Valley Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3538 S Oak Valley Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 3538 S Oak Valley Place does not have units with air conditioning.
