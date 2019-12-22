2623 S Quarry Ln #B

Amenities

Charming 3 bd/2 ba condo in desirable Walnut/Diamond Bar area! - This charming 3 bd/2 ba condo is located in Ridgeline, a well-established community in Walnut/Diamond Bar area, and part of the award winning Walnut Valley School District! You will walk into a living room with vaulted ceilings, laminated wood flooring, and fireplace. Plenty of cabinet space in the kitchen and includes stainless steel appliances. Dining area is next to a large window for lots of morning light. Also downstairs, you will have two bedrooms and one bathroom. Master suite upstairs and bathroom with double sink and cabinets. There is a pool and spa located in this Community. Ample guest parking for your visitors. Nearby Ronald Reagan Park, with a tennis court, basketball court, playground and picnic area. Easy access to 57 and 60 freeway. Convenient to schools, shopping, and restaurants.



*NO PETS ALLOWED*



Application is online. $40 non refundable fee covers credit check, employment verification, and residential verification.



In an effort to prevent fraudulent rental application activities, please be sure to apply directly from our website (link above). We do not accept third party applications and credit scores. Our application fee is $40 and is required of each adult. Joint tax filers may use one application.



