Last updated December 22 2019 at 7:59 AM

2623 S Quarry Ln #B

2623 South Quarry Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2623 South Quarry Lane, Diamond Bar, CA 91789
Diamond Bar

Amenities

hardwood floors
parking
stainless steel
pool
playground
basketball court
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
playground
pool
guest parking
hot tub
tennis court
Charming 3 bd/2 ba condo in desirable Walnut/Diamond Bar area! - This charming 3 bd/2 ba condo is located in Ridgeline, a well-established community in Walnut/Diamond Bar area, and part of the award winning Walnut Valley School District! You will walk into a living room with vaulted ceilings, laminated wood flooring, and fireplace. Plenty of cabinet space in the kitchen and includes stainless steel appliances. Dining area is next to a large window for lots of morning light. Also downstairs, you will have two bedrooms and one bathroom. Master suite upstairs and bathroom with double sink and cabinets. There is a pool and spa located in this Community. Ample guest parking for your visitors. Nearby Ronald Reagan Park, with a tennis court, basketball court, playground and picnic area. Easy access to 57 and 60 freeway. Convenient to schools, shopping, and restaurants.

*NO PETS ALLOWED*

Application is online. $40 non refundable fee covers credit check, employment verification, and residential verification.

https://www.rtpropertymanagementca.com/vacancies/

In an effort to prevent fraudulent rental application activities, please be sure to apply directly from our website (link above). We do not accept third party applications and credit scores. Our application fee is $40 and is required of each adult. Joint tax filers may use one application.

TEXT ONLY 626-474-5222 to schedule a showing.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5410091)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2623 S Quarry Ln #B have any available units?
2623 S Quarry Ln #B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Diamond Bar, CA.
What amenities does 2623 S Quarry Ln #B have?
Some of 2623 S Quarry Ln #B's amenities include hardwood floors, parking, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2623 S Quarry Ln #B currently offering any rent specials?
2623 S Quarry Ln #B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2623 S Quarry Ln #B pet-friendly?
No, 2623 S Quarry Ln #B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Diamond Bar.
Does 2623 S Quarry Ln #B offer parking?
Yes, 2623 S Quarry Ln #B offers parking.
Does 2623 S Quarry Ln #B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2623 S Quarry Ln #B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2623 S Quarry Ln #B have a pool?
Yes, 2623 S Quarry Ln #B has a pool.
Does 2623 S Quarry Ln #B have accessible units?
No, 2623 S Quarry Ln #B does not have accessible units.
Does 2623 S Quarry Ln #B have units with dishwashers?
No, 2623 S Quarry Ln #B does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2623 S Quarry Ln #B have units with air conditioning?
No, 2623 S Quarry Ln #B does not have units with air conditioning.

