24160 Avenida Rancheros

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters garage recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace granite counters patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court parking playground pool garage hot tub tennis court

Located in a quiet corner of the complex, this modernized end unit is gorgeously remodeled with new white kitchen cabinets, granite counter tops, laminated floors throughout the house,New painting, newer A/C and heating unit. Open and spacious living room with high ceiling and a romantic fireplace. It flows to the dining room forming a large open space which is perfect for entertaining. Home shows light and bright. Master bedroom is oversized with a large wall to wall mirror wardrobe. The second bedrooms is oversized. Large balcony with patio. 2-car attached garage. Laundry hookup in garage. This unit is few steps way from the community amenities including tennis courts and a beautiful gated pool and spa area. Ample parking near the pool area. Walk around the complex, you’ll feel close to nature as you are surrounded by greenbelt and hillside. Very well maintained complex. HOA includes water, trash, insurance, building exterior and common area maintenance. Just a short walk to Diamond Point Elementary School and to Carlton J. Peterson Park with a large playground, baseball fields, basketball court, soccer fields, and a skate park! Easy access to 60, 10, 57 and 71 freeways. Close to Cal Poly Pomona, Mount San Antonio College and Western University Medical School. This would be a great spot for college students, young family . Welcome home!