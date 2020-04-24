All apartments in Diamond Bar
Diamond Bar, CA
24160 Avenida Rancheros
Last updated April 24 2020 at 1:13 AM

24160 Avenida Rancheros

24160 Avenida Rancheros · No Longer Available
Location

24160 Avenida Rancheros, Diamond Bar, CA 91765
Diamond Bar

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
playground
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Located in a quiet corner of the complex, this modernized end unit is gorgeously remodeled with new white kitchen cabinets, granite counter tops, laminated floors throughout the house,New painting, newer A/C and heating unit. Open and spacious living room with high ceiling and a romantic fireplace. It flows to the dining room forming a large open space which is perfect for entertaining. Home shows light and bright. Master bedroom is oversized with a large wall to wall mirror wardrobe. The second bedrooms is oversized. Large balcony with patio. 2-car attached garage. Laundry hookup in garage. This unit is few steps way from the community amenities including tennis courts and a beautiful gated pool and spa area. Ample parking near the pool area. Walk around the complex, you’ll feel close to nature as you are surrounded by greenbelt and hillside. Very well maintained complex. HOA includes water, trash, insurance, building exterior and common area maintenance. Just a short walk to Diamond Point Elementary School and to Carlton J. Peterson Park with a large playground, baseball fields, basketball court, soccer fields, and a skate park! Easy access to 60, 10, 57 and 71 freeways. Close to Cal Poly Pomona, Mount San Antonio College and Western University Medical School. This would be a great spot for college students, young family . Welcome home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24160 Avenida Rancheros have any available units?
24160 Avenida Rancheros doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Diamond Bar, CA.
What amenities does 24160 Avenida Rancheros have?
Some of 24160 Avenida Rancheros's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 24160 Avenida Rancheros currently offering any rent specials?
24160 Avenida Rancheros is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24160 Avenida Rancheros pet-friendly?
No, 24160 Avenida Rancheros is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Diamond Bar.
Does 24160 Avenida Rancheros offer parking?
Yes, 24160 Avenida Rancheros offers parking.
Does 24160 Avenida Rancheros have units with washers and dryers?
No, 24160 Avenida Rancheros does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 24160 Avenida Rancheros have a pool?
Yes, 24160 Avenida Rancheros has a pool.
Does 24160 Avenida Rancheros have accessible units?
No, 24160 Avenida Rancheros does not have accessible units.
Does 24160 Avenida Rancheros have units with dishwashers?
No, 24160 Avenida Rancheros does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 24160 Avenida Rancheros have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 24160 Avenida Rancheros has units with air conditioning.

