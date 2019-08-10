23711 Silver Spray Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

Great quiet cul­ de ­sac location. Upgrade pool and backyard home with views of the hills, mountains and canyon. Newly remodeled eat in kitchen w/new cabinets, granite counters and ceramic tile flooring. Direct garage access w/laundry. Separate formal dining room opens to back yard and large covered patio. Living room with wood burning fireplace. New dual pane vinyl windows, new hardwood flooring in L/R & dining and new carpet. Forth bedroom adjacent to living room functions as office and overlooks backyard.