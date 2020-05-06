2365 Canyon Park Dr

Amenities

Diamond Bar Charmer - WALNUT VALLEY UNIFIED!!! Beautiful and Cozy 3 Bedrooms Condo located in South Diamond Bar with Blue Ribbon Award Winning Schools. Walking Distance to Evergreen Elementary and Diamond Bar High School. Quiet & Beautiful Neighborhood. Newer Windows and Sliding Doors with Newer Laminate Wood Flooring boasts 3 Bedrooms and 2 Baths. All 3 Bedrooms Are Upstairs With the Full Bathroom Set Convenient For All. Downstairs Living Room with Open and Bright Floor Plan Facing a Well Landscaped Greenbelt. Newer Remodel Half Bathroom Downstairs. The Kitchen and Dining Area Are Set Up Perfectly For Entertaining. The Kitchen Features a Well-Maintained Granite Counter top, Stoves, and Plenty of Cabinet Spaces. The Dining Area Leads to a Good size Backyard. 2 Car Semi-Detached Garage Which Leads Directly to your Private Patio with Direct Access to Your Home. Laundry Hook-Up in the Garage. Perfect location in the Community. Central AC/Heating System. The HOA has the Community Pool, Spa, and a Club House. Convenient location, close to Freeway 60. 57, & Super Markets, Shopping, Parks And other Amenities. Tenants to Pay Additional $255 Per Month for the HOA Fee.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4945325)