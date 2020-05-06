All apartments in Diamond Bar
Last updated May 6 2020

2365 Canyon Park Dr

2365 Canyon Park Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2365 Canyon Park Drive, Diamond Bar, CA 91765
Diamond Bar

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Diamond Bar Charmer - WALNUT VALLEY UNIFIED!!! Beautiful and Cozy 3 Bedrooms Condo located in South Diamond Bar with Blue Ribbon Award Winning Schools. Walking Distance to Evergreen Elementary and Diamond Bar High School. Quiet & Beautiful Neighborhood. Newer Windows and Sliding Doors with Newer Laminate Wood Flooring boasts 3 Bedrooms and 2 Baths. All 3 Bedrooms Are Upstairs With the Full Bathroom Set Convenient For All. Downstairs Living Room with Open and Bright Floor Plan Facing a Well Landscaped Greenbelt. Newer Remodel Half Bathroom Downstairs. The Kitchen and Dining Area Are Set Up Perfectly For Entertaining. The Kitchen Features a Well-Maintained Granite Counter top, Stoves, and Plenty of Cabinet Spaces. The Dining Area Leads to a Good size Backyard. 2 Car Semi-Detached Garage Which Leads Directly to your Private Patio with Direct Access to Your Home. Laundry Hook-Up in the Garage. Perfect location in the Community. Central AC/Heating System. The HOA has the Community Pool, Spa, and a Club House. Convenient location, close to Freeway 60. 57, & Super Markets, Shopping, Parks And other Amenities. Tenants to Pay Additional $255 Per Month for the HOA Fee.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4945325)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2365 Canyon Park Dr have any available units?
2365 Canyon Park Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Diamond Bar, CA.
What amenities does 2365 Canyon Park Dr have?
Some of 2365 Canyon Park Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2365 Canyon Park Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2365 Canyon Park Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2365 Canyon Park Dr pet-friendly?
No, 2365 Canyon Park Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Diamond Bar.
Does 2365 Canyon Park Dr offer parking?
Yes, 2365 Canyon Park Dr offers parking.
Does 2365 Canyon Park Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2365 Canyon Park Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2365 Canyon Park Dr have a pool?
Yes, 2365 Canyon Park Dr has a pool.
Does 2365 Canyon Park Dr have accessible units?
No, 2365 Canyon Park Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2365 Canyon Park Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 2365 Canyon Park Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2365 Canyon Park Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2365 Canyon Park Dr has units with air conditioning.
