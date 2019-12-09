All apartments in Diamond Bar
2360 S Diamond Bar Boulevard

2360 Diamond Bar Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

2360 Diamond Bar Boulevard, Diamond Bar, CA 91765
Diamond Bar

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garage
pool
air conditioning
hot tub
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Very desirable 2 bedroom, 2 bath, upstairs unit. Located within the renowned Walnut Unified School District! Great pride of ownership.This second-floor unit is in a great location. Very private with a view a view of the hills and trees. Close to garage and reserved parking space. Central air conditioning and heat. This condo has its own laundry room located on a private patio, big enough for entertaining and barbecuing! The property includes one detached car garage and one reserved parking space, both a close walk from the unit (#90 for both.) Well-maintained, quiet, gated community with amenities including the pool, spa, and an outdoor barbecue area. It is just minutes away from Cal Poly, Mt. SAC, parks, supermarkets, etc. and has easy access to both the 57 and 60 freeways. This condo is sure to go quick, so come see it today! Trash, water and community amenities are paid by the owner. Sorry, no pets allowed. Please contact Listing Agent, Brad Lindenerg @ 909-938-0709 with any and all questions.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2360 S Diamond Bar Boulevard have any available units?
2360 S Diamond Bar Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Diamond Bar, CA.
What amenities does 2360 S Diamond Bar Boulevard have?
Some of 2360 S Diamond Bar Boulevard's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2360 S Diamond Bar Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
2360 S Diamond Bar Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2360 S Diamond Bar Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 2360 S Diamond Bar Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Diamond Bar.
Does 2360 S Diamond Bar Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 2360 S Diamond Bar Boulevard offers parking.
Does 2360 S Diamond Bar Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2360 S Diamond Bar Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2360 S Diamond Bar Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 2360 S Diamond Bar Boulevard has a pool.
Does 2360 S Diamond Bar Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 2360 S Diamond Bar Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 2360 S Diamond Bar Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 2360 S Diamond Bar Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2360 S Diamond Bar Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2360 S Diamond Bar Boulevard has units with air conditioning.

