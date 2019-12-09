2360 S Diamond Bar Boulevard

Amenities

Very desirable 2 bedroom, 2 bath, upstairs unit. Located within the renowned Walnut Unified School District! Great pride of ownership.This second-floor unit is in a great location. Very private with a view a view of the hills and trees. Close to garage and reserved parking space. Central air conditioning and heat. This condo has its own laundry room located on a private patio, big enough for entertaining and barbecuing! The property includes one detached car garage and one reserved parking space, both a close walk from the unit (#90 for both.) Well-maintained, quiet, gated community with amenities including the pool, spa, and an outdoor barbecue area. It is just minutes away from Cal Poly, Mt. SAC, parks, supermarkets, etc. and has easy access to both the 57 and 60 freeways. This condo is sure to go quick, so come see it today! Trash, water and community amenities are paid by the owner. Sorry, no pets allowed. Please contact Listing Agent, Brad Lindenerg @ 909-938-0709 with any and all questions.