Last updated December 22 2019 at 2:15 PM

23239 Forest Canyon Drive

23239 Forest Canyon Drive · No Longer Available
Location

23239 Forest Canyon Drive, Diamond Bar, CA 91765
Diamond Bar

Amenities

dishwasher
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
range
Property Amenities
Primary convenient location with ranked top 100 school districts in the State: Walnut Valley Unified school district. Wonderfully maintained home in a very desirable community in the heart of Diamond Bar.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23239 Forest Canyon Drive have any available units?
23239 Forest Canyon Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Diamond Bar, CA.
Is 23239 Forest Canyon Drive currently offering any rent specials?
23239 Forest Canyon Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23239 Forest Canyon Drive pet-friendly?
No, 23239 Forest Canyon Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Diamond Bar.
Does 23239 Forest Canyon Drive offer parking?
No, 23239 Forest Canyon Drive does not offer parking.
Does 23239 Forest Canyon Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 23239 Forest Canyon Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 23239 Forest Canyon Drive have a pool?
No, 23239 Forest Canyon Drive does not have a pool.
Does 23239 Forest Canyon Drive have accessible units?
No, 23239 Forest Canyon Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 23239 Forest Canyon Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 23239 Forest Canyon Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 23239 Forest Canyon Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 23239 Forest Canyon Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

