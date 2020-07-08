2320 S. Diamond Bar Blvd. Unit F

Amenities

Remodeled 2 bed, 2 bath condo with washer, dryer, refrigerator and dishwasher included. Kitchen has quartz countertops. 2 parking spaces - one garage with storage space and 1 carport. Common swimming pool, 2 jacuzzis and BBQ grills. Located in Walnut Valley School District. Walking distance to Diamond Bar High School. Condo available 7/18/2020 for viewing and 8/1/2020 for move in. Renter must obtain renter's insurance for duration of rental. $2500 Security Deposit & $100 Keys & Remote Deposit. Sorry no pets. Water and trash included in rent. Renter pays all other utilities. You may fill out the screening application here: https://forms.gle/GcJ5WGYfAGzqh4Fo7