Last updated July 8 2020 at 7:04 AM

2320 S. Diamond Bar Blvd. Unit F

2320 Diamond Bar Boulevard · (347) 524-3331
Location

2320 Diamond Bar Boulevard, Diamond Bar, CA 91765
Diamond Bar

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. Aug 1

$2,200

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 970 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Remodeled 2 bed, 2 bath condo with washer, dryer, refrigerator and dishwasher included. Kitchen has quartz countertops. 2 parking spaces - one garage with storage space and 1 carport. Common swimming pool, 2 jacuzzis and BBQ grills. Located in Walnut Valley School District. Walking distance to Diamond Bar High School. Condo available 7/18/2020 for viewing and 8/1/2020 for move in. Renter must obtain renter's insurance for duration of rental. $2500 Security Deposit & $100 Keys & Remote Deposit. Sorry no pets. Water and trash included in rent. Renter pays all other utilities. You may fill out the screening application here: https://forms.gle/GcJ5WGYfAGzqh4Fo7

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2320 S. Diamond Bar Blvd. Unit F have any available units?
2320 S. Diamond Bar Blvd. Unit F has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2320 S. Diamond Bar Blvd. Unit F have?
Some of 2320 S. Diamond Bar Blvd. Unit F's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2320 S. Diamond Bar Blvd. Unit F currently offering any rent specials?
2320 S. Diamond Bar Blvd. Unit F is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2320 S. Diamond Bar Blvd. Unit F pet-friendly?
No, 2320 S. Diamond Bar Blvd. Unit F is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Diamond Bar.
Does 2320 S. Diamond Bar Blvd. Unit F offer parking?
Yes, 2320 S. Diamond Bar Blvd. Unit F offers parking.
Does 2320 S. Diamond Bar Blvd. Unit F have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2320 S. Diamond Bar Blvd. Unit F offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2320 S. Diamond Bar Blvd. Unit F have a pool?
Yes, 2320 S. Diamond Bar Blvd. Unit F has a pool.
Does 2320 S. Diamond Bar Blvd. Unit F have accessible units?
No, 2320 S. Diamond Bar Blvd. Unit F does not have accessible units.
Does 2320 S. Diamond Bar Blvd. Unit F have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2320 S. Diamond Bar Blvd. Unit F has units with dishwashers.
Does 2320 S. Diamond Bar Blvd. Unit F have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2320 S. Diamond Bar Blvd. Unit F has units with air conditioning.
