22920 Estoril Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful Montefino Townhome located in the highly desirable Diamond Bar area. Located in the Walnut Valley School District. Great end unit with a view. The home lets in a lot of natural lighting and sunlight and has been remodeled recently with premium materials. Open floor plans with 3 bedrooms and new interior paint. One bedroom and one bathroom located downstairs. Custom laminated wood flooring and comfortable fireplace in living room. The kitchen has new quartz kitchen countertop and stainless steel appliances. Master bath has dual sinks and upstairs second-floor bathroom are beautiful with wood looking ceramic tile flooring. Master bedroom has cathedral ceilings as well and spacious walk-in closet. Home has a nice and large private patio area that is great for entertaining guests. 2 car attached garage. Rent includes water, trash, nighttime security guard and HOA fees. Home is close to highly accredited Walnut School District, major freeways, parks, restaurants, and shopping center. This home has much more to offer!