Amenities

dishwasher garage recently renovated gym microwave range

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave range recently renovated Property Amenities gym garage

This house is in heart of Diamond Bar. 4 bd & 3 bath. One bedroom downstairs. Attached three car garage. Walnut Valley School District.

Close to shops, restaurants, gym, parks and Fwy 60, 57, 71.

Brand New Kitchen. Freshly painted. Look no more and come and see this house.