Last updated March 17 2020 at 11:03 AM

2287 SHADY HILLS DR

2287 Shady Hills Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2287 Shady Hills Drive, Diamond Bar, CA 91765
Diamond Bar

Amenities

granite counters
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
TOWNHOME STYLE APARTMENT FOR LEASE -
Where you will be greeted by a courteous and professional staff as you tour our must see 3 bedroom 1.5 bathroom apartment home. As you enter your apartment you will notice the brand new flooring implemented throughout; to the direct front of you is your kitchen with granite counter tops and master cabinetry. You will ease into your bedrooms where you will notice the same level of comfort resides. Note, the brand new flooring that ensures new beginnings, and the must see spacious closet space, that is sure to impress! This a gorgeous newly renovated apartment home that has all of the square footage for you to utilize and PERSONALIZE. All that is missing is YOU! Do not miss the opportunity to lease this awesome apartment home!

Shady Hill Condo Features and Location
Professionally Managed
Gated Community for controlled Access
Garage Parking
Common Area Pool and facilities
Minutes away from Rowland Heights
Brand new unit with up to date appliances and cabinets

Pricing & Details
Monthly Rent: $2100
One Time Application Fee: $45.00
One Time Security Deposit: Varies on Credit History

For More Insightful Listing Information, CONTACT listing agent BELOW!! ??

Mabel Salcedo
(626)627-6517

InveServe, Corp. Real Estate Investment Services
Where vision and results become REALITY!

(RLNE2444437)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2287 SHADY HILLS DR have any available units?
2287 SHADY HILLS DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Diamond Bar, CA.
What amenities does 2287 SHADY HILLS DR have?
Some of 2287 SHADY HILLS DR's amenities include granite counters, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2287 SHADY HILLS DR currently offering any rent specials?
2287 SHADY HILLS DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2287 SHADY HILLS DR pet-friendly?
No, 2287 SHADY HILLS DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Diamond Bar.
Does 2287 SHADY HILLS DR offer parking?
Yes, 2287 SHADY HILLS DR offers parking.
Does 2287 SHADY HILLS DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2287 SHADY HILLS DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2287 SHADY HILLS DR have a pool?
Yes, 2287 SHADY HILLS DR has a pool.
Does 2287 SHADY HILLS DR have accessible units?
No, 2287 SHADY HILLS DR does not have accessible units.
Does 2287 SHADY HILLS DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 2287 SHADY HILLS DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2287 SHADY HILLS DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 2287 SHADY HILLS DR does not have units with air conditioning.

