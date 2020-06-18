All apartments in Diamond Bar
How many bedrooms do you need?
Last updated June 18 2020 at 3:20 AM

22804 Hilton Head Drive

22804 Hilton Head Drive · No Longer Available
Location

22804 Hilton Head Drive, Diamond Bar, CA 91765
Diamond Bar

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
parking
walk in closets
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
tennis court
Welcome home to 22804 Hilton Head Dr Unit 33 in the Diamond Bat Tennis Club. This 2 Bed 1 Bath first floor townhome will leave you wanting nothing more. Master bedroom has oversize closet for storage, 2nd bedroom has walk in closet, ampel kitchen with large living room, laundry hookups and private deck, 2 covered parking spaces and more. The HOA amenities include Pool, tennis courts clubhouse, private security and more. come and take a look and make this house your home before it's gone

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22804 Hilton Head Drive have any available units?
22804 Hilton Head Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Diamond Bar, CA.
What amenities does 22804 Hilton Head Drive have?
Some of 22804 Hilton Head Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22804 Hilton Head Drive currently offering any rent specials?
22804 Hilton Head Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22804 Hilton Head Drive pet-friendly?
No, 22804 Hilton Head Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Diamond Bar.
Does 22804 Hilton Head Drive offer parking?
Yes, 22804 Hilton Head Drive does offer parking.
Does 22804 Hilton Head Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 22804 Hilton Head Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 22804 Hilton Head Drive have a pool?
Yes, 22804 Hilton Head Drive has a pool.
Does 22804 Hilton Head Drive have accessible units?
No, 22804 Hilton Head Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 22804 Hilton Head Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 22804 Hilton Head Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 22804 Hilton Head Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 22804 Hilton Head Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
