22804 Hilton Head Drive

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony parking walk in closets pool tennis court

Unit Amenities patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool tennis court

Welcome home to 22804 Hilton Head Dr Unit 33 in the Diamond Bat Tennis Club. This 2 Bed 1 Bath first floor townhome will leave you wanting nothing more. Master bedroom has oversize closet for storage, 2nd bedroom has walk in closet, ampel kitchen with large living room, laundry hookups and private deck, 2 covered parking spaces and more. The HOA amenities include Pool, tennis courts clubhouse, private security and more. come and take a look and make this house your home before it's gone