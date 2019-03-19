All apartments in Diamond Bar
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

22775 Lakeway Drive

22775 Lakeway Drive · No Longer Available
Location

22775 Lakeway Drive, Diamond Bar, CA 91765
Diamond Bar

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
pool
pet friendly
tennis court
Super clean & neat home in the premier Diamond Bar Tennis Club Community. Unit features spacious 2 bedrooms, 1 bath and relaxing patio with a tremendous view. Newly remodeled with upgraded kitchen and bathroom, new flooring and freshly painted throughout. Two assigned carport spaces, 24 hours guard gated community. Very private location in the community with grass area in the front. Very close to the pool. Washer, Dryer, and refrigerator are included.

SCHOOL DISTRICT: Pomona Unified School District
UTILITIES: Water and Trash are included Tenant Responsible for all other utilities
PET POLICY:No Pets

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22775 Lakeway Drive have any available units?
22775 Lakeway Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Diamond Bar, CA.
What amenities does 22775 Lakeway Drive have?
Some of 22775 Lakeway Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22775 Lakeway Drive currently offering any rent specials?
22775 Lakeway Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22775 Lakeway Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 22775 Lakeway Drive is pet friendly.
Does 22775 Lakeway Drive offer parking?
Yes, 22775 Lakeway Drive does offer parking.
Does 22775 Lakeway Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 22775 Lakeway Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 22775 Lakeway Drive have a pool?
Yes, 22775 Lakeway Drive has a pool.
Does 22775 Lakeway Drive have accessible units?
No, 22775 Lakeway Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 22775 Lakeway Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 22775 Lakeway Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 22775 Lakeway Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 22775 Lakeway Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
