22775 Lakeway Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking pool pet friendly tennis court

Super clean & neat home in the premier Diamond Bar Tennis Club Community. Unit features spacious 2 bedrooms, 1 bath and relaxing patio with a tremendous view. Newly remodeled with upgraded kitchen and bathroom, new flooring and freshly painted throughout. Two assigned carport spaces, 24 hours guard gated community. Very private location in the community with grass area in the front. Very close to the pool. Washer, Dryer, and refrigerator are included.



SCHOOL DISTRICT: Pomona Unified School District

UTILITIES: Water and Trash are included Tenant Responsible for all other utilities

PET POLICY:No Pets