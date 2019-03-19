22775 Lakeway Drive

Amenities
Super clean & neat home in the premier Diamond Bar Tennis Club Community. Unit features spacious 2 bedrooms, 1 bath and relaxing patio with a tremendous view. Newly remodeled with upgraded kitchen and bathroom, new flooring and freshly painted throughout. Two assigned carport spaces, 24 hours guard gated community. Very private location in the community with grass area in the front. Very close to the pool. Washer, Dryer, and refrigerator are included.
SCHOOL DISTRICT: Pomona Unified School District
UTILITIES: Water and Trash are included Tenant Responsible for all other utilities
PET POLICY:No Pets